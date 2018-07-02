‘A tough decision’: Liam Payne and Cheryl go their separate ways

Liam Payne and Cheryl have announced their separation after two and a half years together. The singers issued near-identical statements last night confirming their break-up.

They admitted that it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but they have decided to go their separate ways.

Sources have shared that the split is amicable and there is nobody else involved.

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make,” Liam wrote.

The former One Direction member and Cheryl share a son together. They said one-year-old Bear will always be their number one priority.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” the Familiar singer added.

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018

Cheryl also asked the public to respect their family during this difficult time.

It was reported that the couple were having relationship problems earlier this year, but Cheryl and Liam hit back and showed a united front at the BRIT awards in February.

Speaking about the rumours, former Girls Aloud member Cheryl said that they were ludicrous.

The Fight For This Love singer first met Liam when he auditioned for the X Factor at the age of 14. They were reunited again when he joined One Direction on the reality TV show in 2010.

They welcomed their son Bear in the March of 2017.