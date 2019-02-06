Netflix’ most SWOON-WORTHY Valentine’s Day rom-coms

Valentine's Day can either be the most swoon-worthy event in the calendar year for loved-up couples, or a Hallmark-card disaster for the broken hearted.

Whether you'll be heading on a candelit-dinner date with roses or cuddling up with your pet on the couch, we can all use a little romantic-comedy movie magic.

We've created a list of our film favourites for the loveliest day of the year…enjoy ladies.

1. Set It Up

Harper and Charlie, played by Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, are plagued by cruel and hugely demanding bosses, until they decide to join forces and essentially trick them into falling in love with each other.

The biggest project of their young careers ensues, as their bosses will only fall for each other around their tight schedules, but will Harper and Charlie make a connection too?

Lucy Liu steals scenes as Kristen, Harper's insanely scary sports reporter boss. This movie is one of our favourite rom-coms ever, it somehow banishes clichés while remaining lovable at the same time.

2. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

The massively popular film is based on Jenny Han's trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the Netflix movie caused quite the stir since its release.

Starring the adorable Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as teenagers who pretend to date in order to solve one young girl's letter-related disaster, you'll fall in love with this feature.

Lara Jean's love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the five love letters written privately to every boy she’s ever loved are mysteriously mailed out, despite the fact that they were hidden in her bedroom…

3. La La Land

Who could forget this stunning movie from Academy Award-nominee Damien Chazelle.

La La Land tells the breathtakingly beautiful story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggle to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts.

The unique musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams; Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are unbelievable in their acting prowess and chemistry in this tale of love in LA.

4. Valentine's Day (of course)

Yet another American rom-com from veteran film-maker Gary Marshall; Valentine's Day shows a series of interconnected stories of L.A. residents (celebrities) who go through the highs and lows of love on Valentine's Day.

From first dates, long-time marriages, old flames and new crushes, the stories will melt your heart like Ben & Jerrys on the couch.

The all-star cast consists of Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Kathy Bates, Hector Elizondo, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, Taylor Lautner, Anne Hathaway, Shirley MacLaine, Emma Roberts, and even Taylor Swift in her acting debut.

5. The Notebook

The Nicholas Sparks classic that has everyone reaching for the tissues, and which launched Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams from obscurity to stardom.

The pair also fell in love in real life while filming, so it's even more special.

Based in 1940s South Carolina, mill worker Noah falls for rich girl Allie but her parents force them apart. Noah leaves to serve in the second World War, and Allie finds love elsewhere. When Noah returns to their small town, their romance is far from over.

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Ryan Gosling just can't escape this round-up list, can he?

The hilarious and heart-warming film follows Cal, played by Steve Carell, as he undergoes a divorce from his wife Emily, played by Julianne Moore. Cal is still desperately in love with Emily, and his life is unravelling until he discovers Emily's infidelity.

Single at the age of 40, he finds Jacob (The charming Ryan Gosling), a handsome and youthful seducer who teaches Cal how to flirt with women again. Jacob is a bachelor of sorts, until his consistent co-star Emma Stone comes into the forefront. The pair really do sizzle on-screen together, but maybe it's just Ryan Gosling and anyone?

7. The Fault In Our Stars

Based on the critically-acclaimed YA book by John Green, the film follows Hazel Grace (Shailene Woodley), a young teenager diagnosed with cancer.

The 16-year-old meets and falls in love with Gus Waters, played by Ansel Elgort, after meeting him in a cancer support group.

Gus uses his invitation to meet Hazel's favourite author, Peter Van Houten, and brings her to Amsterdam to meet the recluse. Their love story becomes entangles by health problems, with often tragic circumstances. This one's a certified tear-jerker.

8. About Time

With an Irish star, what's not to love?

Domhnall Gleeson stars as Tim, who discovers the family secret at 21-years-old; the men in their family can time-travel.

Tim resolves to change his life by getting himself a girlfriend, Mary. Rachel McAdams plays his love interest, who falls in love with him after time-travel ensues.

As life goes on, Tim figures out that his special ability can't save himself or those he loves from ordinary and mundane human problems.

9. P.S I Love You

The movie that led to Gerard Butler apologising for the butchering of an Irish accent; Hillary Swank plays his co-star and widow, who finds a series of messages that serve to guide her new life.

Starting on her thirtieth birthday, Holly Kennedy receives the first in a series of letters written by her late husband, designed to ease her grief and encourage her to move forward after his tragic death.

Parts of it are filmed in Ireland, with stunning scenery and endless romance from Cecelia Ahern's novel.

10. The Holiday

Normally watched at Christmas, The Holiday also serves as a perfect flick to watch on the most romantic day of the year.

It's got Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swapping houses, it's got Los Angeles and English countryside scenery, sunshine and snow, Jack Black and Jude Law; basically everything.

Depressed and suffering from unrequited love, Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky-in-love Californian Amanda for a break. Of course, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads and sparks fly. Utterly romantic…

11. Love, Rosie

We can't curate a list of love-themed films without including Love, Rosie.

Best pals Rosie and Alex have known each other decades, but are suddenly separated when Alex moves to America to pursue a dream.

Can their friendship survive the distance, as well as each of their own personal turbulent love stories? Tune in to see Sam Claflin and Lily Collins light up the screen.

12. Maid in Manhattan

Jennifer Lopez at her best.

The classic New York City-based flick follows a mother-of-one, Marisa Ventura, who lives in the boroughs and works as a maid in a top Manhattan hotel.

A twist of fate leads to her identity being mistaken for that of a wealthy socialite, and she meets Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes), the heir to a political dynasty.

He has no idea who she really is, but the pair fall deeply in love. When her identity is revealed, their worlds couldn't be further apart. Will their love withstand?

We're in LOVE with this list, maybe we'll skip that date and just binge-watch all 11 of these in a row?

All we need is chocolate, candles and a fluffy pet to keep us warm for the perfect movie night.

Happy Valentine's Day gals, don't forget to treat yourselves.

Feature image; twitter.com