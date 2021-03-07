A Moroccan lentil soup recipe to *spice* up your weekend!

Just when we thought spring was right around the corner, the weather goes and pulls another U-turn!

While this weekend may be a little colder than we were expecting, we can all warm up with this delicious, spicy and zesty Moroccan Lentil Soup recipe! A guaranteed crowd pleaser and full of nutrients, this rich and vibrant soup will go down a treat!

Ingredients

2 diced carrots

2 diced celery stalks

5 diced fingerling potato

2 chopped garlic cloves

2tsp ground ginger

1 chopped red onion

200g green lentils

200g red lentils

200g washed spinach

200ml coconut milk

2 tbsp tomato paste

300ml vegetable broth

2tbsp lemon juice

1tsp black pepper

1tsp ground cinnamon

2tsp smoked paprika

1tsp sea salt

2tsp turmeric

2tsp ground cumin

200ml water

1 bunch cilantro

Put olive oil in a deep pot over a medium heat.

Add in onion, celery, carrots and potatoes, diced into small chunks. Add in chopped garlic cloves.

Season with salt and pepper, turmeric, ginger, smoked paprika, ground cumin and cinnamon, stirring it all in. Add a splash of water to get the flavours mingling.

Add in the green and red lentils and then pour vegetable broth into the pot to cook them in, along with the rest of your water. Mix in tomato paste and leave to simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Once the water and broth have reduced and the lentils are becoming fluffy, add in coconut milk, lemon juice and your spinach, allowing it to wilt.

Serve up, warm and steaming, with a little freshly chopped cilantro on top!