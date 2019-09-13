A limited supply of rare giant avocados are returning to Tesco

There's a stereotype that it's avocado toast that millennials have a relentless obsession with, but Tesco Ireland hae had to order their rare giant avocados due to popular demand.

It can't be entirely 23-year-olds to 35-year-olds that have created such a trend, so we're all guilty of the avocado love. Confess, why don't you?

A very special delivery of the giant food, known as 'Avozilla's for their huge size, will land in 70 Tesco stores around the country on Saturday, September 14.

The Avozillas are priced at just €4 and exclusive to Tesco in Ireland. The game-changing giant avocados are perfect for creating a massive, family-sized portion of guacamole.

Think of the avocado toast brunches you could host with a stash like this, the possibilities are endless. Avozillas are naturally produced and not genetically modified.

Just four trees produce the Avozilla supply in the lush forest outside of Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo, South Africa. It's basically a cross between two types of avocado; West Indian and Guatemalan varieties.

As these trees are not available for commercial sale, there is very limited supply of the fruit, so avocado fans are encouraged to pop into one of the participating Tesco stores while stocks last, to avoid disappointment.

John Brennan, Fresh Category Director, Tesco Ireland, commented:

“They are extremely rare and come from just four trees grown by one of the world’s biggest suppliers of avocados in South Africa. Deliveries will be going into 70 of our stores across the country on Saturday morning and will be available this weekend while stocks last.”

What are you waiting for? Set your alarms for tomorrow, and lift some weights so you can carry all those Avozillas home.