A joke? ASOS are selling a ‘bin-bag’ dress and people are outraged
Great fashion often comes form taking great risks…unless you decide to buy a bin bag from ASOS.
No, we're not joking.
The online retailer is selling what can only be described as the bag you put rubbish in…for €29.80.
Because we all have thirty quid to spend on what we can get in Lidl for a fiver.
Dress came finally after 2 weeks of waiting #verydissapointed looks nothing like the picture. #asos #asosdelivery pic.twitter.com/mWIxGshguR
The garment is made of high-shine black vinyl in an extremely tight fit.
While Kim K might rock it, us mere mortals would look like we're dressing up fo Halloween or that we've run out of clean clothes.
A plus-sized garment, it's available in sizes 18-28, and described as "high-shine vinyl for when you're feeling slick".
Aint being funny but who the f*ck would order this from Asos??? pic.twitter.com/rP9XZymh0S
People are not impressed with it – and took to social media to rant about it.
One said, ''ASOS sale delivering the hottest styles yet again.''
While another wrote, ''Aint being funny but who the f*ck would order this from Asos???''
Our sentiments exactly.
