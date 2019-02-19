A joke? ASOS are selling a ‘bin-bag’ dress and people are outraged

Great fashion often comes form taking great risks…unless you decide to buy a bin bag from ASOS.

No, we're not joking.

The online retailer is selling what can only be described as the bag you put rubbish in…for €29.80.

Because we all have thirty quid to spend on what we can get in Lidl for a fiver.

The garment is made of high-shine black vinyl in an extremely tight fit.

While Kim K might rock it, us mere mortals would look like we're dressing up fo Halloween or that we've run out of clean clothes.

A plus-sized garment, it's available in sizes 18-28, and described as "high-shine vinyl for when you're feeling slick".

Aint being funny but who the f*ck would order this from Asos??? pic.twitter.com/rP9XZymh0S — leanne (@leanneb68) February 9, 2019

People are not impressed with it – and took to social media to rant about it.

One said, ''ASOS sale delivering the hottest styles yet again.''

While another wrote, ''Aint being funny but who the f*ck would order this from Asos???''

Our sentiments exactly.

Feature image credit: ASOS