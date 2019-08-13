A body has been found in search for missing teenager Nora Quoirin

A body has been found in the search for missing teenager Nora Quoirin, according to police sources in Malaysia.

Mohammed Yusop told MailOnline:

"I can confirm a body has been found in the Betembum mountains. It is not in an accessible place". He added that forensic examination was needed to determine if the body was male or female.

An officer told the Mirror UK: "We think we have found a body, but we need to confirm it is her. Please be patient. We will let you know as soon as it's confirmed."

Two forensics vans and more police cars have been seen entering the area, which is now sealed off with police tape.

The discovery was made as the search entered its tenth day in the Malaysian jungle, where Nora was holidaying with her family before she went missing.

The eco-resort in Dusun is around 64km from Kuala Lampur. The 15-year-old was reported missing on August 4 after her father raised the alarm when a downstairs window was wide open.

Around 350 people joined the search for Nora, in dense jungle and a river including Indigenous trackers, Interpol, an Garda Siochana and Scotland Yard.

Her mother and father, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, thanked search parties for their efforts:

“To be with us here, it means the world to us. We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here."

The parents of Madeleine McCann, Kate and Gerry, yesterday said that hearing of Nora's case "brings back horrors" of Madeleine's disappearance and sent Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin their prayers.

Our hearts are broken for Nora's parents, who must be going through hell. Any further information on the identification of the body will be updated soon.

Feature image: Twitter/@skynews