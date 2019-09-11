Lil and Doris: 95-year-old twins reveal the secret to living a long life

We all want to live a long and happy life. Experts will recommend keeping fit, eating well and monitoring stress, but 95-year-old twins, Lil Cox and Doris Dobday beg to differ.

Britain’s oldest twins have revealed the secret behind living such a long life. The duo appeared on This Morning to share their words of wisdom with the public and their tricks are certainly unusual.

The sisters, who live across the road from one another, said that eating raw sausage sandwiches is one of their biggest secrets.

Doris stressed that no sex and drinking Guinness are her secrets to a lengthy life. This Morning host, Holly Willoughby asked, ‘Why no sex?’ to which Doris quipped, ‘Well, I don’t have a husband!’

The famous sisters have conjured up quite the massive fan base since celebrating their 95th birthday. They run a Facebook fan page where they post updates and videos, much to the delight of their followers.

According to their Facebook profile, the sisters enjoy trips to the bingo, shopping, going out for meals and the theatre.

Doris was happily married for 65 years and did not have any children while sister Lillian has five grown-up children, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren in total.

We’re not sure how we feel about no sex, Guinness and raw sausage sandwiches but it’s certainly worked for Lil and Doris.

Feature Image: Lil&Doris