8 non-Christmas films to bring you festive cheer before December

The Christmas decorations are up, Christmas jumpers are on the racks and Christmas presents are already being purchased… but we still have a few weeks to go before the festive month of December is actually upon us.

Although we would never judge anyone for watching holiday classics such as Home Alone and It’s A Wonderful Life in November, for some people, it might still be a bit too early to stick on the festive favourites.

However, even though December is still several days away, there are plenty of alternative movies that you can watch to sprinkle you with some festive cheer!

Below, we have curated a list of some of our favourite non-official Christmas films that are socially acceptable for you to watch at any time of the year. Some of these movies are actually set at Christmas time (with the festive season barely featuring in the plot), while others simply showcase some beautiful, snowy scenery.

So, if you’re in the mood to watch a Christmas movie but you don’t want to crack open the classics just yet, why not give one of these greats a go:

Love At First Sight

Credit: Netflix

One of the more recent films on our list, Netflix’s Love At First Sight is set during the weekend of December 20 – which, according to the film, is the worst time of the year to travel through JFK International Airport. The movie follows Hadley, who narrowly misses her flight from New York to London to attend her father’s wedding. During her delay at the airport, she encounters charming London boy Oliver, and the pair quickly hit it off. As they arrive in the English capital and go their separate ways, will their paths ever be destined to cross again?

Die Hard

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Considered by many to be a Christmas staple, this Bruce Willis action classic certainly gives the festive season its time to shine! Willis stars in Die Hard as Detective John McClane, who lands in Los Angeles to attend his estranged wife’s office Christmas party. However, while in Nakatomi Plaza, German terrorists break into the building and take the partygoers hostage. Avoiding detection, John stakes out the building and comes up with an elaborate plan to take down every terrorist, rescue the hostages and, just maybe, repair his marriage. Also starring Alan Rickman as the terrorist leader, this one is an action-packed hit!

Frozen

Credit: Disney

Out of all the Disney films, Frozen is undoubtedly the most festive with its stunning ice animations and its adorable snowman, Olaf. For those who have still never seen it, Frozen tells the tale of orphaned princesses Anna and Elsa, who are separated from each other for years because of Elsa’s blossoming icy powers. When the two are finally reunited but get into an argument, Elsa accidentally freezes over the kingdom of Arendelle, and forces it into an ‘eternal winter’. As Elsa flees in horror, Anna sets out on a mission to find her sister, unthaw the kingdom and repair their sisterly bond.

Beauty and the Beast

Credit: Disney

Aside from Frozen, there are also quite a few festive moments in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, too! This childhood favourite sees book-obsessed Belle make a deal with the mysterious Beast to go into captivity, in order to spare her father from the same fate. During her time locked up the Beast’s castle, Belle encounters a group of magical objects and discovers that there is much more to the Beast’s story than she first realised. Will Belle be able to break the spell and save everyone, before time runs out?

Little Women

Credit: Sony

Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women remains a classic to this day, and there are plenty of festive moments within it to give it that cosy feel. Little Women focuses on the lives of the March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. Along with their mother and their friendly neighbours, the Lawrences, the March women cope with their growth from childhood into adulthood, and all of the complications that it can bring. There are two excellent iterations of this beloved tale – 1994’s hit starring Winona Ryder, and the 2019 Greta Gerwig remake with Saoirse Ronan as Jo.

You’ve Got Mail

Credit: Warner Bros.

If When Harry Met Sally is an autumnal film, then we’d like to argue that You’ve Got Mail is a festive film! Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan team up in this one as Joe and Kathleen, who anonymously communicate to each other through the Internet. Although they seem to be a perfect match via email, there’s just one problem – Kathleen is the owner of a collapsing children’s bookstore, and Joe’s family runs Fox Books, a huge megastore chain that is opening a new branch around the corner from Kathleen’s. As the two of them become career enemies in real life, will they ever discover that the person they dislike most in the world, is also the same one they are falling in love with?

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Credit: Miramax / StudioCanal

Certain aspects of Bridget Jones’ Diary certainly haven’t aged well since its debut in 2001, but we still love it regardless – especially at Christmas time! Its plot begins on New Year’s Eve, when single, down-in-the-dumps Bridget is reunited with her childhood acquaintance, the standoffish Mark Darcy. Rejecting the idea of dating him, Bridget’s mind is set instead on her handsome boss at work, Daniel Cleaver. Throughout the next 12 months, Bridget grapples with her on-again-off-again dalliances with Daniel, her awkward run-ins with Mark, her chaotic group of friends and her overbearing mother, as she attempts to find her happily ever after. The swoonworthy ending of Bridget and Mark Darcy in the snow will always be memorable to us!

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Credit: Warner Bros.

Although there are many festive moments throughout this franchise, the first of eight Harry Potter films is widely regarded as being the most Christmassy. Philosopher’s Stone tracks Harry’s first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As he makes new friends in Ron and Hermione, the trio uncover a mysterious plot that someone has concocted to steal the Philosopher's Stone, which allows its user to become immortal. With dark magic, risky missions and terrifying dangers at play, Harry soon discovers that there is a much more sinister person behind the evil plans.