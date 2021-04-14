71% of women report having a ‘bad skin week’ most months due to hormonal changes.

Something that no one is talking about right now is the frustration of trying to keep our skin, minds and bodies healthy when faced with the challenges of lockdown fatigue. Our lifestyles have completely changed in the last year – we don’t eat as well, we don’t get out as much, our masks are wreaking havoc on our skin and our work-home lives have become worryingly sedentary.

All of this change means our bodies have fought back; our skin is freaking out, our weight is a little all over the place and our hormones can feel all out of kilter because of it. Lockdown fatigue is a real thing, and its effects on our bodies, hormones and skin must be taken seriously.

A recent study has found that 71% of women reported having a ‘bad skin week’ most months due to hormonal changes and 41% of those surveyed identified hormonal breakouts as their number one skin concern. And we’re not at all surprised.

The survey conducted with over 120 women aged between 15 and 35 years by Cleanmarine for Women – the unique all-in-one Omega 3, Phytonutrient and Vitamin Blend designed to offer nutritional support to women aged from 15 – 40 years, noted some interesting findings:

95% would recommend the supplement to a friend as being beneficial for healthy skin.

When asked what measures they take to help with hormonal skin issues, 82% revealed that they take Cleanmarine For Women.

69% of women reported that the supplement was also beneficial for improving their mood, which is a major game changer in times like these when our wellbeing is being negatively impacted by our various lifestyle changes.

60% of women felt that their energy levels increased, a statistic that shows how rundown we can feel, sometimes without even realising it.

Speaking about how Cleanmarine For Women has improved her mood and skin, Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Louise Cooney, commented, ‘Cleanmarine for Women has been a great addition to my daily routine in a time where we are really doing our best to take care of our health. Cleanmarine For Women is Omega 3-Multivitamin blend that I’ve really felt and seen a difference from, I have less skin breakouts and better energy levels too. It supports hormonal activity too which for women is, of course, really important.’

Each Cleanmarine For Women capsule is packed with Omega-3, Phospholipids, Vitamins B1, B2, B6 and D3, as well as Rosemary Extract and Soy Isoflavones. Vitamin B6 helps to regulate hormonal activity, support energy production, and reduce tiredness and fatigue while Vitamin B2 helps to maintain normal skin. This synergistic formula is ideal for women who want to feel and look great every day.

For more information on Cleanmarine For Women and your hormone health log onto www.cleanmarine.ie