Last-minute Christmas shopper?! These 6 moments will SPEAK to you

Christmas shopping is stressful, but Christmas shopping just days before December 25 is a different experience entirely.

Unlike more organised festive shoppers, your desire to buy all around you has little to do with love for friends and family, and more to do with an all-encompassing need to tackle your entire list in one shop.

You may have pictured grabbing a coffee while enjoying the festive hustle and bustle, but in the lead-up to Christmas Day, you're more likely to grab a collar and fling an assuming randomer out of the way in order to get your hands on that final 3 for 2 offer.

And the following list is why next year is going to be different… very, very different.

1. Forgetting every single thing about your friends and family members which makes them unique.

"Will I get Dad a book? Does Dad like reading books? Wait, can Dad read?"

2. Feeling like you're about to pass out from the sheer heat of an overcrowded, overheated cosmetic hall.

"Can I get this blush in a… sorry… I'm about to… you'll have to excuse me…"

3. Assuming that the deep crevices embedded in the palms of your hands from multiple shopping bags are officially here to stay.

"Well, nothing a good hand cream and Shellac job won't help disguise, right?"

4. Finding five gifts that would suit one friend, and no gifts that would suit the rest of the squad.

"Why can't Siobhan, Aisling and Ruth be more like Claire? Rude."

5. Reminding yourself that Christmas has become nothing more than an overblown commercial fest, and there's more to life than 3 for 2 offers.

"I can't believe they're putting me through this. I hate them all."

6. Wishing your boyfriend could be more like you because you've found 100 things that you'd love.

"He's pushing his luck, I'm serious."

Look, we know we got ourselves into this situation, but that doesn't help when we're stumbling into equally stressed and overloaded shoppers who, frankly, hate us just as much we hate them at that moment.