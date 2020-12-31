6 celeb happy 2020 New Year posts that didn’t age well

No one could have seen 2020 coming. When we look back on the year we've had, it sounds like something out those disaster movies, where every possible thing that could go wrong, does. Now that we have a little light at the end of the tunnel, in the form of the developing vaccines, there are parts of twenty twenty that we can look back at with a mixture of amusement and sadness.

And celeb 2020 Happy New Years posts are defintely one of them.

Lizzo

The 'Truth Hurts' singer kept things simple last year, posting a glam boomerang simply captioned 'U ready?' Turns out we weren't lol.

JLo

Jlo looked back on 2019 and all oit had to offer her at the years end last year. In her post, she put up a gorgeous video looking bakc on all the sweet moments, achievements and events she and her family went through. She captioned it;

'2019… it’s the last day of a decade… wow… when I think back to 2010… and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside… because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far. I honestly wouldn’t change a thing…I feel stronger and more at peace with who I am now than I ever have… I hope that you all can look back in the same way and enjoy every moment of your journey. Savor it, enjoy it!!!! It’s the 20’s. Get ready to roar!!! And laugh and dance and live live live!'

Laughing, dancing and living? That's mostly a no from 2020. Roaring however? We prefer the term 'scream into our pillows'.

Joe Jonas

Poor Joe. If only he knew.

The star posted the photo with his wife Sophie and captioned it; 'Happy New Years Everyone! The best year of my life. So far. 2020 vision all they Way!'

Presumably referring to his Vegas marriage to Sophie Turner, the star's Insta post seems So innocently…hopeful. Little did any of us know, that this would almost be funny, if it weren't so sad.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez – bless her – made a new year's wish in her caption this year; 'Hi New Year. Let’s make this one better than the rest.' Welp, we don't know about you Selena, but we don't think your wish came true. Ooof.

Vanessa Hudgens

When Vanessa Hudgens captioned her New Year's Eve photo '2020 is so extra lol', I highly doubt se meant it in the way we mean it now; extra virus, extra masks, extra sanitiser, extra existential crises….lol.

Tom Holland

'It’s 2020! Happy new year everyone. Big things to come'

Did Tom Holland know something we didn't? Big things to come, huh? Sounds pretty suspicious to us…..