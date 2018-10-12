5 spooky ways to enjoy Halloween from the comfort of home

If your costume isn't even started and the thought of a party makes you cringe – we've got you gal.

There's no fear for staying-in, and since October 31 is a Wednesday, it gives us more of an excuse to get into our jammies straight after work, close the curtains and shut out the world.

But we've got some FAB ideas on how to make this Halloween one to remember – for all the right reasons.

1. Movie Night

You don't have to be a horror fan to have a scary movie marathon. There are plenty of thrillers that won't give you nightmares.

Compile a list or check out some of our recommendations, grab some spooky snacks and get watching.

And with this October weather, the only thing you'll be missing by staying in, is the rain.

2. Pamper Night

Get the bath running, light some candles or burn some divine incense and dive into a Halloween pamper session.

Lush has you covered for all the holiday bath bomb treats, from vegan, plastic-free Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bars, to Monster's Ball Fizzer.

Give your skin an October make over, and scrub away those bad vibes, with Lush's Magic Crystals – it'll have you bewitched.

3. Girls Halloween night-in

If the thoughts of being alone on Halloween is creeping you out – grab the girls and enjoy a night in together.

It's an ideal time for bonding, catching up and you could even try your hand at carving up a pumpkin – plus, you'll all roll in fresh for work the next day.

If pizza, movies or pampering as a group sounds appealing to you – get dialling and organising.

4. Self-care scare

As the end of the year is just weeks away, this is the perfect excuse to take some time out for yourself.

Pick up a journal, and get writing, painting or use any creative outlet you have to look back at how far you've come in the last 10 months.

Set some goals for the remainder of 2018 and make a list of what you're grateful in life for. It maybe simple but we generally don't make the time to do things like these.

5. Family fun

If you've got younger kids in the family, why not offer to help them out with their make up and costumes.

Particularly if you're hella talented with make up, they mightn't be grateful (age depending) on the hours you put in making them look spookatular – but one day they will – (make sure you take 6 million pics – you need collateral for the future).

And you can bet, their parents will be delighted.

Added bonus for this one; you might get to help with their mountain of sweets they bring home and once they go to bed – it's fair game.

Now, get into the Autumn spirit and relish in some down time.

No matter what you decide to do – staying in is just as much fun as going out.