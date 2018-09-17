Lush lovers: 2018’s Halloween range is more ghoulish than ever

You can usually tell that the seasons are changing simply by glancing out the window or at the calendar on your phone, but another sure fire way to discover that Autumn is in full swing is the announcement of Lush's Halloween collections.

Arguably their most hotly anticipated of the year, the Halloween collection is one of the cutest and most innovative skincare and toiletry projects of the season.

The new line has just landed – and to be frank, it's looking spookier than ever.

Ectoplasm Shower Cream is top of the list, thanks to it's neon hue – very reminiscent of a recent Kim Kardashian wig.

The shower cream has refreshing, aromatic notes of grapefruit and litsea cubeba, an Asian evergreen shrub also known fondly as 'mountain pepper.'

The cream also comes packaging free, in the form of one of Lush's naked shower gels, however if you do opt for the plastic bottle, you can always return it to Lush to be recycled.

Another limited-edition item serving looks is the Eyeball bath bomb.

The red hued eyeball looks pretty scary bobbing around in the tub, but before long the spooky exterior bubbles away to reveal a gentle rose and orange soak.

Another new addition is the stunningly hued Magic Crystals scrub.

A lurid purple colour, it smells of delicious peppermint, and uses salt to exfoliate off dead skin and impurities.

Magic Crystals isn't limited edition, but is a permanent new invention of Lush's being released with the Halloween collection.

Recurring Halloween classics like the sparkly pumpkin bubble bar, cat-shaped Bewitched bubble bar and the Monster's Ball bath bomb are also making a return – and they're all available online now.