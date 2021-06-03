5 of Ireland’s quirkiest Airbnbs for staycationing this year!

We're all excited to finally get out and about this summer – and with hotels just opening this week and outdoor dining coming after the weekend, we're well on our way back to normal life. With summer of staycationing ahead of us, the pandemic has at least shown us the beauty, excitement and entertainment to be found right in our own little isle, so something good has come of the last year.

In particular, we've all noticed the incredible effort that Airbnb hosts go to in order to provide amazing, innovative and quirky stays, to meet the needs and dreams of every staycationer. Converted buses, glamping, hidden away cabins – Ireland's Airbnb experiences have it all! We've picked out some of the most ingenious and original stays around Ireland for you to peruse and get inspired for staycationing!

Have you ever wanted to stay in a literal castle? Well your dreams of becoming a princess are about to come true! Tucked away in the rolling green countryside of Louth, you’ll find Drumond castle, the perfectly appointed, remodelled Victorian tower built in 1858.

Featuring a winding staircase, mini library and fully equipped kitchen with all modern fixings, you can have sun soaked breakfast amongst the castle turrets on the rooftop and spend an afternoon wandering the surrounding gardens. Pretend to be a lord or lady for the night in this truly quirky stay!

Indulge your inner child by spending a night amongst the trees in this kitted out and cosy tree house. Watch the sunset over the hills from your treetop balcony and spend the evening grilling up on the barbecue.

Luxury and nature combine here with solar-powered essentials and a gorgeous family farm’s grounds for you to walk to your heart’s content, meeting all the family’s donkeys, hens and ponies. There’s also lots of history nearby to check out with Baltinglass Hill and The Pinnacle, a Neolithic passage grave on the summit of Baltinglass Hill, from the Stone Age not far away. You might want to keep this one for dry weather though!

Looking for a dreamy getaway to leave everything behind? Corbally Log Cabin is a cosy, modern styled, self catering log cabin tucked safely away in the beautiful gardens of a two story stone house in County Cork. Their gorgeous decking area is perfect for long summer evenings with friends and great food.

Corbally Log Cabin is an ideal base for many tourist attractions of Ireland, local golfing, hikes, and is a 10-minute drive from Ballyhass activity centre. Whether your passion is enjoying the great outdoors, action packed activities,or simply just to relax and unwind – Corbally Log Cabin is the place for you!

Looking for something more compact? The Pod is a unique glamping experience in the south of Kerry county. Small but perfectly formed, the space incorporates a luxurious double bed, shower room, kitchenette and couch inside. With a large deck for sitting out and barbecuing, it’s the perfect warm summer evening hang.

The Pod is the perfect mix between Hotel room comforts and camping experience. The ideal couples get away, The Pod will sleep up to 4 with the couch bed, but is best enjoyed as a cosy retreat for just the 2 of you.

Get in touch with nature at the Botanical Bell Tent, a boutique private Glamping experience for two! Beautifully furnished with a king-size bed, indoor and outdoor seating, feather cushions, wool blankets and decorated with handcrafted bunting and solar lights – all with a botanical twist! Start your day with a feast of flavours that celebrates fresh produce from our kitchen garden and wild ingredients foraged from the surrounding landscape.

The Botanical Bell Tent sits in a peaceful clearing at the edge of a woodland along your own private track, looking out across meadows and hills. Arrive to a welcome hamper of homemade & local treats, then while away the afternoon reading a book from the luxurious king-size bed or outdoor seating. Once evening arrives, relax around the fire pit (set-up for you with wood supplied) and gaze at the glittering sky or cosy up inside by the wood stove. Follow the solar lights back along the track to your bathroom nearby. The Botanical Bell Tent has been quality assessed & awarded the Fáilte Ireland Welcome Standard recognising innovation, high quality & fantastic customer service – so it’s the perfect spot to get away from everything!