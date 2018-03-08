The 5 hidden gems to check out the next time you’re in Prague

Prague is undoubtedly one of Europe's most beautiful cities, so it's easy to see why so many of us flock there for our weekend breaks.

Spend the afternoon walking through the streets of the old town before dancing the night away in some of Europe's most alternative clubs and bars.

We've rounded up the top five hidden gems that'll have you covered from day to night during your next trip to the Czech capital.

1. Kavárna Místo cafe

Located close to Prague castle, this minimalist cafe is the perfect spot to refuel during a day of sight seeing.

The quirky, contemporary menu offers some familiar options along with more daring dishes for the adventurous foodie in you.

With some of the best coffee the city has to offer, and a huge range of vegetarian and vegan options, Kavárna Místo is sure to be a crowd pleaser, no matter how picky your travel buddies may be.

2. Naplavka Farmers Market

If you're more of a street food kind of gal, head down to the Naplavka Farmers Market.

Located close to the New Town, just beside the river, this fresh food market is a favourite with locals and tourists alike.

Soak up the atmosphere, feed the swans and enjoy a Czech beer and wine – if you figure out a more perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon, let us know

Even in other countries I force Ben to go to Farmer's Markets with me, but this street food made it all worth it and I'm still not sure what it was…. A post shared by Ajia Zimmermann (@ajialynnzim) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

3. Vzorkovna underground bar

Widely referred to as Prague's most alternative pub, this unique underground bar provides a space for the artistically talented to showcase their abilities.

Everyone is welcome and crowds can vary from night to night but the general consensus of anyone who has visited is 'be ready for anything!'

Oh, there's a lovely Irish wolfhound that calls this place home.

В клубе Взорковна реально гуляет собака (раньше их было 2, но одна ушла в собачий рай). Так вот, я сперва не поверил, что это пес: собака размером с маленькую лошадь. Что это за порода такая? A post shared by Roman Bordunov (@roma_bordunov) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Dog bar A post shared by gabs (@gabriellamik) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

4. Divoká Šárka Nature Reserve

Fancy getting away from the hustle and bustle?

Prague may not be famous for it's walking trails, but that be about to change.

Belive it or not, this gorgeous park is located out the outskirts of Prague – just a 30 minute walk from Wenceslas Square.

In summer, you can even take a dip in the park's natural swimming pool called “Dzban” (The Jug).

#prague #nature #wood #trip #divokasarka A post shared by Lukas Clément (@luke.clement) on May 7, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

5. The Meetfactory

Discover the best of Prague's alternative art scene at The Meetfactory, a refurbished slaughterhouse that has been repurposed to house studios for young creatives.

It's also home one of Europe's coolest concert venue and theatres.

The whole project was created under the leadership of the Czech artist David Cerny.