5 Dublin gaffs, penthouses & islands we’d buy if we won the Euromillion

This morning, someone in Dublin woke up 175,000,000 million euro, and wow gosh, we're sooooo delighted for them.

While we couldn't be more pleased that someone other than ourselves is now mega rich, we couldn't help but ponder on what we would purchase as our first big Euromillions spend.

A luxurious holiday? A flash car? A mad expensive ostrich skin hand bag? Nah – top of the list has to be growing that property portfolio (or just starting one). We've been creeping around the internet, searching for our perfect habitats in Dublin (seeing as that is where the winning lotto ticket was purchased) and we have compiled a list of our faves that we will probably never be able to afford bu hey, it's fun to fantasize:

1. Bayview, 17 Sutton Castle, Sutton, Dublin 13, North Dublin City – €1,250,000

You could buy around 140 of these stunning houses for your Euromillions fee.

On the market by Gallagher Quigley, this iconic 19th century mansion with sprawling grounds and a sea view is the perfect family home. It even has a spiral staircase leading from the garden to the exterior terrace where you have a gorge view of Dublin Bay.

This period home was once owned by the Jameson family – so it comes with some glam history as well as walk in wardrobes.

2. Horse Island, Roaring Water Bay, Schull, Co. Cork – €6,750,000

Where else is there to go when you want peace and quiet to count all your money? Why, your own private island of course.

Now, we know we said we would keep all of our homes to the Dublin region, but with all those millions, chartering a yacht from Dublin bay to Schull shouldn't be too much of an issue.

The island comes with a STUNNING main home, as well as six guest houses, so it's perfect for family to visit once you've had your fill of solitary island living. The views are breathtaking, and you could probably bride a Deliveroo guy to get the boat over with your order if you tip him well enough.

3. Monte Alverno, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, South Co. Dublin – €7,500,000

The stand out feature of the house has got to be the stunning figure-of-eight shaped outdoor swimming pool that languishes invitingly in the back garden.

Other external features include an all weather floodlit tennis court and a Chinese garden that has its own waterfall and lily pond.

South facing bedrooms give a glorious sea view, and plant lovers can rejoice in their element with a chilled martini in the jungle of a conservatory.

4. Arkendale, 6 Arkendale Road, Dalkey, South Co. Dublin – €1,950,000

This Georgian gaff had us shook from the very first picture. Sprawling high ceilings with original stucco work and big bay windows make this home the ideal modem house with original character.

Currently it has some very interesting wallpaper and pastel carpet choices, a nod to the original design of the home.

The feature staircase leads to the upstairs where there are five generous bedrooms, while downstairs resides a snooker and cinema room.

5. St Georges, St Georges Avenue, Killiney, South Co. Dublin – €9,250,000

This GORGE property honestly has a whiff of Hogwarts magic about it. From the stunning turret to the stain glass windows, it's a marvel to look at.

The home comes complete with a little church (gas) and the architecture is a nob to the Gothic revival in Ireland.

The main bedroom has a balcony with panoramic sea views, and everything about it is just magic.