12 gorgeous beauty gifts to spoil your mum with this Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and this year we've decided to push the boat out and treat the real loves of our lives to a well-deserved pamper session.

They've been there for us through the love, laughter and heartbreak and ask for absolutely nothing in return – and well, we're just not having it!

The woman who gave you life should be celebrated whether she likes it or not, which is why we've rounded up some of the best beauty gifts to make your mum feel like the Queen that she is this Mother's Day.

Urban Veda Soothing bath and Body // €29.99

Human & Kind Trocaire Box // €19.95

Givenchy – Limited edition 'Mister Light Glow' pen corrector // €33.50

Champneys Summer Dream Rewarding Salt Scrub // €13.00

Kinvara Capsule Collection // €81.85

Pureology Precious Oil Softening Hair Masque // €32.95

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks 6pk // €41.23

COCO MADEMOISELLE Velvet Body Oil // €52.00