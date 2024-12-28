10 upcoming films that we can’t wait to see in the cinema in 2025

In recent years, we have been spoiled for choice with epic blockbusters to watch at the movies. Regardless of whether your favourites have been Barbie, Oppenheimer, Gladiator II or Wicked, you can’t deny that cinemas have been thriving with brilliant films recently. Thankfully, as we look ahead to the new year, we can safely say that we still have plenty to look forward to!

It can often be a struggle to remember the films that you’re eager to see over the next 12 months, so with this in mind, we’ve chosen to help you out! Below, we have curated the ultimate guide to (what we think are) the top 10 biggest releases that are coming down the line in 2025. Whether you’re craving swooning romances, long-awaited sequels, or remakes of old favourites, cinemas across the country have got you covered this year:

We Live In Time

January 1

International audiences have had an agonising two-month wait for We Live In Time, following its exclusive release in the United States in November. Now, this New Year’s Day, fans of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh will finally be able to see this glorious, gut-wrenching love story on the big screen. The two Oscar nominees star as Tobias and Almut, who meet unconventionally when Almut runs Tobias over with her car. Like all good romance tales, the pair quickly fall in love with one another, but as their years together pass by, they are forced to face more heartbreaking challenges.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

February 14

The latest film in the franchise is based on the final Bridget Jones novel, written by Helen Fielding. Four years after the death of her husband Mark, Bridget (Renée Zellweger) is stuck in a rut as she continues to grieve her beloved Mr Darcy. After encouragement from her friends to find romance and joy again, Bridget comes across a handsome, twenty-something gardener (One Day’s Leo Woodall), as well as charming teacher Mr Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). As she continues to juggle her own needs with the demands of her two children, Bridget begins to reevaluate what she really wants from the rest of her life. Fans of Bridget Jones will be thrilled to know that Hugh Grant has also reprised his role as Daniel Cleaver!

Snow White

March 21

This year, Dsney have chosen to turn the first animated film they ever made into a live-action remake! Snow White will be hitting cinemas worldwide in March, with West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler taking on the role of the charming princess. This retelling will follow the classic tale, as Snow White comes under a wicked threat from the Evil Queen (played by Gal Gadot) and hides away in a magical forest with seven curious dwarves. The script was co-written by Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and new songs have been added by musicians Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have previously composed for La La Land and The Greatest Showman. We have high hopes for this one!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

May 21

In 2025, fans are preparing for what is believed to potentially be Tom Cruise’s last Mission: Impossible outing. The action star will be returning to the big screen in May for The Final Reckoning, which continues on from the events of 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One. This time, Ethan Hunt and his team of spies continue their hunt for a sunken submarine that houses an all-powerful AI, known only as ‘The Entity.’ Fans were left on tenterhooks at the end of Part One, when Ethan managed to steal access to The Entity from the enigmatic villain Gabriel (played by Esai Morales). Paramount are keeping tight-lipped about the plot for now, so fans will have to wait and see if this really is Ethan Hunt’s last hurrah.

F1

June 27

Fans of Netflix’s Drive To Survive docuseries won’t want to miss this one! Based on a fictional story, Brad Pitt will play the starring role of Sonny Hayes, a racing driver who was a success in the 1990s, but sustained a horrible crash that later forced him to retire from Formula 1. When a team owner and friend contacts Sonny and asks him to come out of retirement to mentor prodigy Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris), Sonny decides to give the world of Formula 1 one last shot, in a bid to win the APEX Grand Prix. F1 was filmed during real-life races throughout the season, meaning that viewers might be able to spot their favourite drivers in the background. Lewis Hamilton himself will also play a key role!

Jurassic World Rebirth

July 2

Since Jurassic Park’s debut in 1993, fans have been treated to other expansions of the Jurassic universe – and this year is no exception! Jurassic World Rebirth will feature a whole new cast, and will be set five years after the previous Jurassic World films starring Chris Pratt. This time, Scarlett Johansson takes on the role of former military member Zora, who goes on a hunt for some dino-DNA. Zora and her team (which also includes Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey) must attempt to track down three ginormous dinosaurs still in existence, as they are the key to a drug that will bring life-saving science to humankind. Naturally, of course, their mission doesn’t totally go to plan!

Downton Abbey 3

September 12

Three years after Downton Abbey’s last venture on screen, the Crawley family will be returning in 2025 for the third film in the franchise! Back in May, the cast and crew confirmed that they are in production for a new Downton movie. The plot and title of the third Downton film has yet to be revealed, but following the sad passing of Dame Maggie Smith in September (and her character, Dowager Countess Violet, dying at the end of the second Downton film), we have no doubt that this next movie in the Downton cinematic universe will leave us weeping.

Wicked Part 2

November 21

Following the ginormous success of Wicked at the box office this past November, fans will be buzzing with excitement to see the second Wicked film, coming later in 2025! The movie will showcase the events of act two of the beloved stage musical, and will be set a few years after the end of Wicked Part 1. With Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) now being branded as ‘The Wicked Witch of The West’, Glinda (Ariana Grande) being rewarded the title of ‘The Good Witch’, and the Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) continuing to disguise his lack of powers, Elphaba and Glinda are forced to face their choices and decide if they will be able to find a way back to their friendship.

The Running Man

November 21

In a double bill with Wicked Part Two, Glen Powell’s next blockbuster will also be released on November 21! This time, the Anyone But You actor will be starring in a remake of the 1987 hit, The Running Man. Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, this dystopian thriller follows Ben Richards, a falsely imprisoned policeman who is forced to take part in a TV game show where he must battle killers for a chance of gaining freedom. The plot promises to be brutal, intense and filled with edge-of-your-seat moments, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it.