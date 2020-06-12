10 things that always happen whenever we go to Penneys

Penneys is officially open again. It feels like a decade has passed since we stepped foot inside every Irish gals favourite shop, but the countdown is officially over. Hundreds queued up outside Penneys this morning and we don't blame them.

We've been longing for a fresh pair of Disney pyjamas, a five-pack of knickers and some bobby pins for far too long.

If, like us, you've yet to brave the queues then let us re-jog your memory, here are 10 things that always happen every time we go on a Penneys shopping spree.

1. You skip down the road super excited about the prospect of buying at least ten new things

2. You eye up a fab new dress but you spot someone else has their eye on it too…

3. You pick up the pace and grab it as soon as you can – WE WIN!

4. Everything is SO CHEAP!

5. The crowds are starting to get to you now…

6. You trip over a shoe lying idle in the jumper section and begin to think your shopping trip is over

7. You go to pay and realise you spent way more money than you meant too…

8. You’re on the bus home and realise you forgot to get the Penneys essentials like hair bobbins, bobby clips and socks…damn.

9. Nevertheless, the joy you feel when you get home and lay out your new items cannot be matched

10. You try on everything you bought and put on a fashion show for your extremely jealous sisters