10 Christmas gift ideas that are perfect for people who have too much stuff

When we’re Christmas shopping, we’re on the lookout for that perfect gift – the ideal mix of personal, useful and something they’ll really love.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I find as the years go on, I appreciate people buying me things less and less. I know thought goes into them and there’s a lot of effort that goes into braving the Christmas crush downtown to pick up these gifts, but a lot of things – if we really want/need them – we can get ourselves.

It’s not an ungratefulness thing – it’s lovely to be bought something that we wouldn’t necessarily splurge on for ourselves – but I’ve found in recent years, people really appreciate experiences and thoughtful subscriptions, rather than things.

Between the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, it’s been hard to plan anything, so it’s always so much fun to get a voucher for somewhere or tickets to something. Having something to look forward to, an experience to share together is always guaranteed to put a smile on their face, even if it looks small under the tree.

We’ve put together some of our bets non-gift gift ideas for those people who have too much stuff, or just have everything they need, so you can surprise them with something really meaningful, personal and creative this festive season!

Subscription to services and streaming

Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix – whatever takes their fancy! Something like this is great because it’s perfect for movie buffs, series bingers or that person who hasn’t quite caught up on the latest episodes of the most popular series right now. It’s the gift that keeps on giving throughout the year, and then they can decide if they want to keep it on the following year!

Membership

Whether it’s to their local golf club, a writer’s group or a gym, paying for someone’s membership is a really great idea! It gives them access to not only a new hobby for a year, but also to like-minded people who enjoy the same things they do. A really thoughtful gift, we love this idea!

Restaurant vouchers

It can be for the two of you to go together and have a great night catching up, or for them to use at their discretion with whoever they want! Pick out their favourite restaurant and treat them to a night on the town. They deserve it!

Amusement park tickets

One that’s maybe more suitable for kids – or fun-loving thrill-seeking adults(!) – it’s a great alternative to buying more toys or stuff for kids that will be forgotten in the piles of presents over the festive season. A day out somewhere fun is guaranteed to be a hit!

Museum passes

Have someone who loves art, writing, history or even natural history? Buy some tickets to one of Ireland’s many amazing museums! Check out the Natural History Museum, the interactive Museum of Literature Ireland, Dublinia or even the Guinness factory tour for great experiences!

Theatre tickets

A fun local play? A musical they love? Or even the pantomime? The possibilities are endless and it’s always a fun day out. Throw in dinner or drinks too to really complete the evening!

Babysitting

Know parents who need a break? Offer up a Saturday or Friday night of free baby-sitting, no strings attached! It might not suit your schedule ideally, but the idea is that you work around them to give them the night out that they really need.

Classes

Language classes, dance classes, cooking classes – have they always had an interest they haven’t pursued? This is your chance to help them follow a dream! There are so many options out there now and plenty online too so no matter what they’re interested in, there’s something out there for them!

Subscription box

There are so many great ones out there, from food to books to makeup that you’ll be spoiled for choice. Subscription boxes are another gift that keeps on giving them something to look forward to each month.

Activity Centre

Book kayaking, rock-climbing, orienteering – anything that sounds like fun! Book a voucher and let them pick a day to go do it together.