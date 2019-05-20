10 beauty essentials you HAVE to pack in your suitcase this summer

Planning your summer holiday can be either exciting or stressful, and most of the time you can't help but forget something important.

We all make the mad dash over to Penneys and Boots mere hours before the flight to try and grab everything for the suitcase, but it's a futile effort. We wanted to treat ourselves on this holiday, but we need a list of recommended beauty items.

This year is different, because we've got the ultimate make-up and skincare list for your trip abroad this year, and you absolutely need to experience them all. They're flawless.

1. KISS imPRESS

We all want to have the most gorgeous nails for our holiday, but how can we make sure they last for the entire trip?

KISS have released a special line of imPRESS nails, for superior, lasting shine with an indestructible top coat rivalling even the best salon gel polish.

imPRESS nails protect the nail and last up to a week, making them perfect for the coming summer months and festival season. Two new designs have been added to the range, and we've never felt more glamorous.

Buy: Selected pharmacies, retailers and Dunnes Stores nationwide

Price: €10

2. iWhite Instant and iWhite Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Get whiter teeth on the go, wherever you go with these travel essentials; iWhite teeth whitening toothpaste and iWhite Instant. Your daily beauty maintenance has never been so easy.

Everyday food and drink can stain your teeth; from coffee, fruit juices and red wine to curry sauces, and indulging on holidays can lead to even more staining on those pearly whites of yours.

These nifty products are small enough to pack, so why not keep your teeth sparkling throughout your time away? Clinically proven to be safe and effective without the use of peroxide, iWhite gives you plenty to smile about.

Buy: iWhite, cloud10beauty.com

Price: iWhite Teeth Whitening Toothpaste €9.50

iWhite Instant €29.99

3. Misslyn 'Beach Please!' Bronzing and Contouring Powder

The heatwave beauty look is oh so easy to achieve with this treat in your suitcase. Misslyn's 'Beach Please!' bronzing and contouring powder will give your skin that glow it's always wanted.

Healthy, sun-kissed skin can be achieved easily with this beautiful, soft-matte texture. We especially love the compact mirror, which makes this the perfect on-the-go top up for your holiday.

Buy: Penneys stores nationwide and select pharmacies

Price: €6.95

4. Payot Peeling Oxygénant Dépolluant

Exfoliating your face is so important for getting rid of all those pesky dead skin cells which haven't naturally shed themselves. When this happens, the leftover dead skin cells can cause dry, flaky patches and clogged pores, which is why exfoliating this summer is imperative for healthy skin.

Payot's crackling foam new skin effect suits every skin type, especially those leaning towards coarseness, and leaves your skin feeling totally brand new. The mask uses triple action- oxygenating, detoxifying, and neutralising pollution- in order to inject new vitality into your skin.

The pink gel will transform into foam which evaporates on the skin, removing impurities and pollution so your natural radiance emerges.

5. Delarom Orange Sugar Body Scrub

What is the perfect product that can help us to keep our glowing summer tans fresh this season? Delarom has the answer.

Their Orange Sugar body scrub contains sweet orange essential oil to gently eliminate dead cells from your body, so you get the most evenly spread tan as possible.

The sugar melts when massaged into the skin, leaving it soft, supple and deliciously scented.

6. Clinique Sun and Body Care Cream SPF 40

Clinique uses 'SolarSmart' technology to stabilise high-level protection against the ageing and burning effects of UVB and UVA rays, but remains suitable for sensitive skin (anyone from Ireland).

We adore their Sun and Body Care Cream, which is oil-free and dermatologist tested as well as water AND sweat-resistant.

Slay queens, without sunburn…

Buy: Clinique

Price: €21.95

7. Misslyn's Colour Crush lipstick

Statement lips are all the rage for the summer, and red is the perfect colour to make your lips look irresistible.

Misslyn have a new collection of 22 shades, with beautiful creamy texture and rich tones for your make-up bag.

We're loving the unique colours chosen by Misslyn for your summer holidays, you won't be able to pick just one lipstick. They're all too beautiful for your make-up bag to miss this summer.

Buy: Selected pharmacies nationwide

Price: €7.95

8. Inglot AMC Pure Pigment Eye Shadow

We can't get enough of Inglot's latest pure pigment eyeshadow collection. With over 30 shades to choose from, the make-up company are allowing you to have the most sparkly eyes in town this summer for a great price.

The pigment is so easy to spread over your eyelids, and can be used as a highlighting powder for your cheekbones, Cupid's bow and as glitter for your lips as well.

With a product this affordable and this versatile, with that many colour options, you've got to make sure it's packed in that case of yours this year. Your holiday won't be the same without it.

9. L'Occitane Delicious Lip Scrub

L’Occitane's new lip collection is infused with fruits, vegetables and herbs from Provence and the Mediterranean Basin, and the scent of these three lip scrubs alone will have you holiday-ready.

Raspberry Crush, Fabulous Fig and Marmalade Kiss; three flavourful scrubs bursting with goodies for your lips this summer. Enriched with Vitamin E, mandarin extract and carrot, pomelo and pomegranate oils, this gentle exfoliator leaves a sweet and delicious taste you won't want to forget.

10. DAFNI Allure hair tool

When you're on your holidays, it can be tricky to keep your hair as styled as you like it. With sun and sea comes frizz and knotting, but the DAFNI Allure straightening brush is one of the best products around for treating your hair kindly on-the-go.

Pop it in your suitcase or handbag for your travels, and you can make sure you won't be spending all of your trip trying to blow try and then straighten your hair, wasting valuable moments.

Instead, take a few minutes with the styling tool to brush your locks and they'll be straightened and looking glossy in no time, no matter the weather.

Enjoy your holibops, gals, and don't forget to treat yourselves. It's self-care, not vanity. (The Fab Five from Queer Eye came up with that line, we can't take credit…)

Remember: Packing doesn't have to be a tense experience, filled with expletives and forgotten essentials.