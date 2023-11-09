Zoe Sugg reveals glimpse into preparations for second child’s arrival

Zoe Sugg is preparing to become a mum-of-two!

The YouTube star is currently just weeks away from welcoming her second child with her fiancé Alfie Deyes. The couple, who have been together for a decade, are already parents to two-year-old daughter Ottilie.

Ahead of their second daughter’s arrival next month, Zoe has now chosen to give her followers a glimpse into her preparations to become a family-of-four.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 33-year-old posted an abundance of photos from recent weeks, which included a glimpse into the nursery decorations for her incoming little one.

The brief snippet showcases the nursery being re-decorated with blue paint and a gorgeous floral wallpaper, to give the couple’s second child a “unique first bedroom just like we did with O”.

In her caption, the expectant mum also sweetly detailed that firstborn Ottilie has already been referring to her previous bedroom as her “sister’s bedroom”.

Zoe, who is also the older sister of former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Joe Sugg, lastly went on to note how she has been feeling ahead of her baby girl’s birth.

“I’m feeling SO many emotions about going from life with just Ottie to adding in another. I want to make the most of this time we have left as a threesome but equally want to embrace the excitement of a new addition but it’s such a weird juggle of feelings. I feel sad one minute & excited the next!” she confessed.

“I just can’t imagine how life will be and also how quickly time passes & it leaves me feeling like I can’t keep up with the pace. It honestly feels like yesterday that Ottie was wearing the teeny sleepsuits,” Zoe recalled.

Many of Zoe’s 9.2M followers have since taken to her comments section to express their delight at her update.

“The nursery and Otties room are stunning,” one fan gushed.

“Remember if you’re feeling mum-guilt for having a new baby, the love multiples not halves!” another promised.