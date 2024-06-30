Zipit Forest Adventures invites thrill seekers to zipline and climb treetops

Zipit Forest Adventures, Ireland's ultimate high ropes and ziplining experience encourages thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts to enjoy an adrenaline-fueled day out this summer! With 3 locations nestled in the treetops of parks in Dublin, Cork and Roscommon, Zipit promises a day filled with excitement and outdoor fun. Whether planning a family or friends trip, a birthday bash, or a corporate outing, Zipit has something suitable for everyone! Choose from a wide range of ticket options at www.zipit.ie for the ultimate summer day out.

Each Zipit course has up to 6 different circuits, some reaching up to 20 metres high, catering to all skill levels, from beginners to adrenaline junkies. Visitors enjoy up to 3 hours of wild and wonderful fun, taking in the scenic views of the Coillte forests they're located in, whilst creating memories that last a lifetime! Zipit encourages everyone to get out, get active and have fun while doing so! What better way to do so than by BMXing across bridges, conquering cargo nets and ziplining through the treetops.

Zipit also opened a brand new experience in 2023 ‘Zip Trail’ at its Dublin course in Tibradden Wood which is 500 metres of just ziplines! 'Combo Tickets’ are now available at www.zipit.ie where visitors can enjoy all the fun of our High Ropes Course followed by the breath-taking buzz of Zip Trail for just €10 extra (a saving of €15 per ticket)!

Zipit is open daily throughout the summer months of June, July, and August and can open to private School or Corporate bookings any day.

Cian O'Callaghan, Head of Sales & Marketing at Cool Running Events said “At Zipit, we're so excited to be up and ziplining for our 2024 season, and what a start it's been! We've welcomed back the same Schools that return to us year after year and some new ones too, which we're delighted with. More people than ever are deciding to Zip, Zip, Hooray for their Birthday Parties, and we've seen great interest from Corporate companies organising seasonal parties, not to mention the families and groups of friends that choose to spend their weekends with us, taking advantage of our discounted family and student tickets. Adventure tourists have also shown great enthusiasm for the parks, drawn by the challenging circuits and scenic views of the Coillte forests. The great weather we've deserved is really influencing people's decisions on what to do with their free time and it's great to see so many people opting for the great outdoors. Each of our courses' locations offer so much to see and do outside of Zipit – Tibradden Woods in Dublin has just opened a permanent orienteering course, Lough Key Forest Park in Roscommon is gearing up for another Summer of camping and festivals and Farran Park, just 15 minutes from Cork City is an ideal spot to enjoy a picnic, playground and stroll around the deer enclosure. Our June bookings are filling up fast so we always advise to pre-book to avoid disappointment”.

Instagram: @zipitcork / @zipitdublin / @zipitloughkey