4 incredible Mamma Mia filming locations you need to visit

Can you believe it’s been 15 years since Mamma Mia! first arrived on our screens? We definitely can't!

The beloved movie musical premiered in cinemas in July 2008, and ever since then, it has remained a cinematic masterpiece.

With its all-star cast, heartwarming story and brilliant ABBA tunes, we instantly fell in love with Mamma Mia! upon first watch. Then, ten years later in 2018, we were treated to a fun-filled sequel in the form of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Every time we watch the Mamma Mia! films, we feel like we would give anything to go on holiday to the magical, Greek island of Kalokairi. Sadly, Kalokairi is a fictional island, but there are still some gorgeous Greek islands that were used as filming locations for you to visit!

With the help of new research from Betway, the most popular Mamma Mia! filming locations have now been revealed. Whether you want to live out your best Donna Sheridan life, travel around the islands like Sophie and Sky, or simply enjoy a few cocktails like Tanya, these destinations are the place to be:

1. Skiathos, Greece

Credit: Universal

Mamma Mia! fans will recognise this tiny Greek island as being the backdrop for several scenes in the franchise's first film. During the film’s opening scene, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) belts out ‘I Have A Dream' as she sends off wedding invitations to her three potential fathers. As Sophie sings, you can spot the old town rooftops, as well as the tops of the Agios Nikolaos Church and Clock Tower in the distance. The old port of Skiathos was also the location where dads Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) and Harry (Colin Firth) meet for the first time. Known for its stunning waters, vibrant main town and bustling nightlife, every Mamma Mia! lover needs to visit Skiathos at some point in their life!

2. Vis, Croatia

Credit: Universal

For the filming of sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the producers decided to move their location to the idyllic island of Vis – the farthest one off the Croatian mainland! Ever since the hit 2018 film was released, tourism has been bustling in this sweet little island. Acting as the backdrop for Kalokairi, many scenes for the sequel were filmed in Vis Town, Komiza and Barjoska beach. So, grab the girls and live out your best fantasies as Young Donna, Rosie and Tanya!

3. Skopelos, Greece

Credit: Universal

As it played such a prominent role in the first film, Skopelos in Greece is now known as Mamma Mia! Island. The musical was filmed on location at various beaches and towns on the island. One of the most popular locations for fans is the Chapel of Agios Ioannis, which is where Sophie’s wedding was held (and also where Meryl Streep sprinted up the steps after belting out ‘The Winner Takes It All’). Plus, if you fancy recreating some of the most-loved musical numbers, then Kastani beach is where both ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ and ‘Does Your Mother Know’ were filmed. One to add to your list!

4. Damouchari, Pelion Region, Greece

Credit: Universal

Last but not least, the island of Damouchari was a prominent feature for several of the beach scenes in the first Mamma Mia! movie. The stunning destination, which is located on the eastern coast of Greece, was also chosen as the backdrop for the hilarious scene in which Donna (Meryl Streep) greets her old friends Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) as they arrive on the island for Sophie’s wedding. Dynamos reunited!