How to make the most out your teeny-tiny home office space

Now that we’re coming into the autumn months, it’s time to embrace this cosy season by updating our home office situation.

Your cramped little desk in the corner of the living room might have been working grand over the last year, but enough is enough!

Having a functional and freeing home workspace has never been so important, which is why we were only too delighted to hear from Office Furniture Online, who have shared six of their top tips on how to make the most out of your home office, no matter how small it is.

Whether you have a sprawling home studio or a nifty little nook, these top tips will have you feeling relaxed, happy, and productive in no time at all!

Update your ergonomics: Updating your office is a fantastic opportunity to introduce ergonomics. Ergonomic furniture is designed to keep you comfortable throughout the working day, by using adjustable furniture and equipment that can be tailored to everyone.

The use of ergonomic furniture is proven to boost overall productivity, resulting in a higher quality of work and level of output.

Clever storage solutions: A small space may come with certain limitations, but the sky’s the limit when it comes to clever storage ideas. Make use of alcoves, create extra shelving, or invest in bespoke furniture that will utilise every inch of space you have.

Colour choices: If you are guilty of steering away from colour in the office, now is the time to ditch the magnolia and embrace a different hue. Certain colours awaken the senses, triggering productivity, creating a happier place to work in. Here are some options:

Blues for the mind – blue is great for helping you focus.

Yellows for emotion – yellow can trigger happiness and creativity.

Greens for balance – green is the perfect colour to create a calming environment.

However, colours to stay away from include:

Red – this indicates a sense of urgency which can invoke a feeling of stress in the wrong environment. Red is best suited to more physical and demanding surroundings.

White – While the thought of a crisp white office sounds lovely and fresh, in reality, it can feel too clinical and unwelcoming.

Another popular idea is to hang some artwork, whether it be industry-related prints, quotes, pictures or just something you would enjoy.

Innovative organisation: Organisation is so important in small offices – each item, be it equipment or paperwork, needs to have its own space.

This could mean filing paper documents in a clearly labelled filing cabinet, storing stationery neatly away in baskets within a display unit and generally keeping clutter to a minimum. Not only does this provide a calming environment to work in, but it ensures that you know exactly where things are kept should you need to use them.

Increase Ventilation: A small office can soon become stuffy, so the right level of ventilation key to avoiding the afternoon slump.

Regular bursts of fresh air from an open window is the ideal solution to this, but if this isn’t always possible, then why not add some greenery to your office with some plants? Not only are they beautiful to look at but they rid the air of toxins, resulting in fresher air for the office.

The mirror image: A great interior design trick, mirrors are a fantastic way of creating the illusion of space. They reflect the light giving your office a much brighter feel.

Feel life your stuck in a work-from-home rut? Check out these practical ways on how to prevent work-from-home burnout.