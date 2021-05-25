Stressed out? Try out these calming yoga videos

As much as we are excited about things opening up and hints of normal life returning, we find ourselves feeling a little stressed out these days. After basically a year of lockdown, things are moving fast and the change is throwing some of us off our balance. This can lead to moments of stress and anxiety that can hinder our day, rather than help it.

There are lots of ways to combat this; daily affirmations, going for a long walk, meditations – but one that lots of us are finding really helpful at the moment is yoga!

Often seen as just a way to stretch out and be more flexible, yoga is underrated as a stress reliever. We’ve compiled some of YouTube’s best yogis and their videos which cater for the stressed out individual, focusing on breathing and calming techniques to connect the mind with the body and bring a welcome message of calm to start or finish your day.*

Yoga with Adriene: Sunrise Yoga

‘A 15 min Morning Yoga practice to help you start your day! Stretch and strengthen: bring energy to the body and rejuvenate the nervous system! Nourishing and revitalizing, morning yoga is the perfect way to wake up the mind and body, so you can start again fresh.’

Yoga With Adriene’s mission is to connect as many people as possible through high-quality free yoga videos. She welcome all levels, all bodies, all genders and all souls to browse her library of free yoga videos to find a practice that suits your mood or start a journey toward healing. If you're brand-new to yoga, check out her Yoga For Beginners and Foundations of Yoga series. These are designed to give you the tools to build a happy, healthy at home yoga practice.

Calm and relieve a tired mind and body, create space, cultivate self-love and contemplate. Adriene is all about making time for you to go deeper, have fun, connect, fall off the horse and then get back on.

‘Do your best, be authentic and FIND WHAT FEELS GOOD’ is her motto and it’s one that’s evident throughout her teachings. Super relaxing and awakening, her sunrise yoga helps you start off your day on the right foot.

‘This is a quick 5 minute yoga for sleep and relaxation. This bedtime yoga is great if you suffer with insomnia or mental chatter late at night. Doing this yoga class right before bed will help you feel relaxed and ready for a deep sleep.’

Francine Cipollone, known as her childhood nickname Bird, is a 200hr Certified Yoga Teacher living in Canada who found a passion for helping others find inner peace, self love and happiness through the practice of Yoga & Meditation. She created the Yoga With Bird YouTube Channel to offer a space where yoga is accessible to all. Bird is known for her gentle approach to teaching and her restorative style yoga classes. This channel is all about feeling good and reconnecting to self!

A great one to start off with, Bird supplies lots of quick yoga videos that allow you to dip your toe in to see if you like her style. This Bedtime Yoga is deeply relaxing and all about releasing tension before sleep.

Yoga With Kassandra: 10 min Evening Yoga Stretch – Bedtime Yoga for Beginners

‘Hey yogis, this week I'm offering you a 10 minute all levels sequence that's great to do at the end of a long day. It'll help you stretch out your body from head to toe in a very relaxing way. There are no standing poses, only seated and reclined to help you unwind and slow things down. This class is great for beginners and doesn't require any props. Do it after work or before going into bed to give your body a nice treat! A lovely bedtime yoga flow.’

Welcome to Kassandra’s channel, an amazing resource for free online Vinyasa & Yin Yoga. Here you'll find weekly yoga classes for all experience levels. Browse through her 550+ yoga classes and tutorials to find what suits you and your level!

This one is definitely a little more advanced and the stretches a little deeper, so be sure you’re at the right level before trying out this one. Kassandra’s soothing voice will guide you through the exercises and have you loose and relaxed for bed.

Sarah Beth Yoga: 15 minute CALMING YOGA for Stress Relief and Anxiety

‘Use this 15 minute calming yoga for stress relief and anxiety to calm your mind and relax your body with long, relaxing yoga stretches.’

Sarah Beth Yoga is where you can find clear and fuss free yoga videos ranging from short 10 minute yoga routines to longer 30 minute yoga practices for all levels to help you get stronger, happier and healthier. Her free yoga videos include yoga for beginners, prenatal yoga, power yoga workouts, yoga for flexibility and more! Check out the playlists to see what she has for you!

She uploads 5-30 minute yoga videos for all levels to help you stretch, strengthen, tone & de-stress and you can also find 45-90 minute yoga classes and daily yoga calendars on her channel.

All about flexibility in the body and mind, this calming yoga is great for those moments when you feel overwhelmed. Reassuring and soothing, it focuses on the breath and body, slowing them both down to be in sync.

*You should consult with your physician before beginning any exercise program. You should be in good physical condition and be able to participate in the exercise.