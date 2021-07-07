Zendaya and Tom Holland spark relationship rumours again!

Spiderman fans were thrown into a tizzy over the weekend when photos surfaced of Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing at a stoplight in LA.

The long-rumoured couple are yet to comment on the incident, though fan accounts are freaking out over the fan-snapped photos that are being shared across fan accounts.

The Spiderman: Homecoming stars have been linked since they were both cast in the 2017 film, with fans instantly picking up on the chemistry. They began popping up on each other’s Instagram feeds and sightings of them hanging out offset began to emerge, paparazzi snapping them spending lots of time together.

The friendship grew on the press tour between photoshoots and interviews and later on, Zendaya posted a video of Tom Holland visiting children in hospital dressed as Spiderman, captioning it ‘“I think we have worlds best real life Spider-Man….an absolutely beautiful day at @nyphospital with two of my favorite people,”, tagging Holland in the post.

Later in 2017 a source told People that the pair were dating, taking vacations together and keeping it all very private. Zendaya later shut down the rumours, laughing at not only the idea of dating Holland, but that she has time for a vacation. LOL.

Despite both of them shutting down this alleged ‘source’, the pair did not distance themselves after People’s report, sitting next to each other at the Oscars, putting up Instagram birthday posts for each other and talking about each other in interviews. Tom seemed to stoke the rumours in May 2019, posting a picture with Zendaya and tagging her on his crotch which sent fans into a frenzy.

Zendaya told fans Tom was ‘Instagram stupid’ and Tom quickly rushed to correct the mistake, writing "Thanks @zendaya for making me aware of my obvious blunder.” In an interview with Elle later that month, Tom shut down rumours about the pair again, claiming they were good friends and that Zendaya was helping him to cope with the challenges of fame.

2020 saw both actors getting into relationships with different people, rumours spreading about Zendaya’s connection with Kissing Booth and Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi, while Tom Holland allegedly spent lockdown with ‘secret girlfriend’ Nadia Parkes. By November, Elordi was officially dating Kaia Gerber, effectively ending speculation about his relationship with Zendaya.

July 2021 is our latest update on the pair with the fan sighting of them kissing in the car, so only time will tell where this one will go! The pair are very private about their relationships so who knows when – or if! – we’ll get confirmation!