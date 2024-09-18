Zayn Malik announces surprise dates for his first solo tour

Zayn Malik is going on tour!

The popstar initially found fame in One Direction, before he shockingly decided to leave the band in 2015. Since then, Zayn has established a career as a solo artist, but had refrained from going on tour due to his struggles with anxiety.

Now, almost 10 years after his exit from One Direction, Zayn has announced that he is embarking on a small, intimate solo tour, beginning next month.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share his tour poster. The tour has been named ‘Stairway To The Sky’, an ode to his latest album Room Under the Stairs.

“Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together. This time I really mean soon,” he teased in his caption, adding: “See you in 35 days….”.

Members of Zayn’s VIP Key will have access to the ‘Stairway To The Sky Tour’ presale tomorrow (Thursday, September 19), before the general sale begins this Saturday (September 21).

The mini-tour will begin on October 23 with five concerts in the United States. Following those, Zayn will then return to the UK for a homecoming tour, where he will perform in Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, London, Wolverhampton and Newcastle. Zayn’s UK dates will be taking place from November 20 to December 3.

Fans can expect to see the PILLOWTALK hitmaker perform songs from his latest album, as well as other solo tracks that have never been performed live.

Back in 2016, Zayn previously opened up about how he has struggled with stage fright and anxiety throughout his music career.

“I found it really frustrating that, even now that I was being upfront about what the issue was, some people still found reasons to doubt it… but that's the industry,” he penned in his self-titled memoir.

“As a solo performer, I felt much more exposed, and the psychological stress of performing had just gotten to be too much for me to handle – at that moment, at least,” he admitted further.