SPF Heroes Worth Adding To Your Routine This Melanoma Awareness Month

Here’s a thought: when did you last actually apply SPF before leaving the house? Not the school-run dash, not the quick pop to the supermarket — any time. If the answer involves a bit of a pause, you’re not alone. Most of us know we should be wearing sun protection daily, and yet somehow it’s still the step that gets skipped. With Melanoma Awareness Month running throughout May and SPF Day on 27th May just around the corner, now is a genuinely good moment to revisit the habit.

And before the “but sure it’s Ireland” argument kicks in — UV rays don’t need blue skies to do damage. Even on an overcast Tuesday when you’re ferrying the kids from GAA to homework club, your skin is being exposed. Over time, that adds up. Premature ageing, uneven skin tone, and a significantly increased risk of skin cancer are all linked to cumulative UV exposure, and none of that stops at the border because it’s a bit grey out.

The good news is that SPF has come a long way from the thick white-cast creams we all remember from childhood holidays. The products worth knowing about right now are lightweight, wearable and actually fit into a real morning routine.

For your face: SPF that works with your skin, not against it

If you’ve been putting off daily SPF because you don’t want something heavy sitting on your skin under make-up, the asap Sunscreen SPF 50+ Ultimate Defence (100ml, RRP €46.00) is worth a look. It’s a broad-spectrum UVA and UVB formula that absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue — the kind of thing you can actually layer under foundation or just wear on its own on a casual day. It contains niacinamide and ceramides too, so it’s pulling double duty on the skincare front. Available from asapskincare.ie or selected clinics nationwide.

For those who prefer a bit of coverage alongside their protection, there are two solid tinted options in the mix. The O Cosmedics Mineral Pro 50 (75g, RRP €55.00) is a lightweight mineral formula that offers high-level broad-spectrum defence while supporting a healthy, radiant complexion. The tinted version gives a seamless, natural finish — ideal if you’re looking to simplify your routine without sacrificing coverage. Available from zolobeauty.com or selected clinics.

Origins GinZing SPF 40 tinted moisturiser for an energised, protected finish.

Then there’s the Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser SPF 40 (RRP €43.00), which is genuinely one of those products that earns its place in the bathroom cabinet. Formulated with caffeine from coffee beans and Panax Ginseng, it hydrates, evens out and protects in one step — with a sheer tint that gives skin a healthy glow without looking made-up. On a school morning when time is non-existent, a product that does that many jobs at once is worth its weight. Also available from zolobeauty.com or selected stockists.

Don’t forget your lips

Hydra plump lip balm keeps lips moisturised with SPF15 protection.

Lips are one of those areas that tend to get forgotten entirely when it comes to sun protection, which is a bit of a shame given how vulnerable the skin there actually is. The asap Hydra Plump Lip Balm + SPF15 (10ml, RRP €20.90) combines daily UV defence with a hydrating, plumping formula that keeps lips soft throughout the day. Small enough to live in a bag or a car cupholder, it’s the kind of thing you’ll actually use. Available from asapskincare.ie or selected clinics.

And yes, your hair needs protection too

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil keeps hair shielded from UV damage.

This one tends to surprise people, but UV exposure genuinely does a number on hair — causing dryness, colour fade and structural damage over time. The Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil (RRP €37.00) is a lightweight, water-resistant UV mist that works across all hair types, leaving no residue and no heaviness. It’s infused with Aveda’s signature pure-fume aroma with certified organic neroli and ylang ylang, so it smells lovely too — a small thing, but appreciated. Available from zolobeauty.com or selected stockists.

With SPF Day on 27th May approaching, it’s a timely nudge to look at what’s already in the bathroom cabinet and consider whether it’s actually doing the job. The products above won’t add much time to a morning routine — and over the long term, that’s genuinely time well spent.