Zara McDermott reaches out to fans as new short film is released

Zara McDermott has reached out to fans following the positive response to her latest documentary.

The former Love Island star has released a number of documentaries following her time in the villa, including Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn and The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok.

Zara’s new short film is based on everyday extremism and online trolling, something she’s revealed she has experienced first hand.

Opening up about the BBC Morning Live short documentary, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip from the show to her 2M Instagram followers and thank them for their positive feedback.

In the footage, Zara reveals that she’s discovered the identities of some of trolls that have sent her hateful comments, including a primary school teacher, a dad and a nurse.

She explained, “I had a perception in my head that a troll was someone who is sat in a dark room on a laptop all day spewing out hateful comments online but actually these people are people with normal jobs, with friends, with children”.

In the caption of the post, Zara wrote, “I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the wonderful messages and comments about my short film on trolling & everyday extremism".

"To be able to open up conversations and bring light to everyday issues is something I’m incredibly passionate about as you may already know”.

“I felt like it was right for my first segment on @bbcmorninglive to be about a issue which I have experienced, among sadly so many of us!".

She went on to admit, "I hope this film can make people recognise their own damaging behaviour and be a bit more reflective of the kinds of comments they make about others online”.

“There is so much more I’d like to explore in this area… why is anonymity so important for so many trolls? I wonder what can be done to mean that every account has to be able to be traced back to an individual?”.

“I really hope that by the time I have children one day, the social media space is changed for the better. I’d love to do some more work in schools around this in the meantime”.