Zara McDermott quietly responds to Sam Thompson split rumours

Zara McDermott has subtly responded to speculation that she has ended her relationship with Sam Thompson.

Last week, rumours began to spread that the former Love Island bombshell is no longer in a relationship with I’m A Celebrity winner Sam.

The pair previously broke up once before in 2020, six months into their relationship, when it was confirmed that Zara had been unfaithful. However, a few months later, Sam confirmed that he had forgiven and rekindled with Zara.

Fans have grown suspicious of Zara and Sam’s relationship status in recent weeks, with a source telling The Sun that they had decided to split after spending Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Despite the speculation growing, both Zara and Sam have remained silent on the rumours. However, former Strictly Come Dancing star Zara has now taken the opportunity to subtly respond to the rumours.

Last night, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share several snaps from her recent trip to Paris.

In the comments section of her post, many of Zara’s followers continued to question the breakup rumours, as one replied: “Where is Sam?’

“I’m sorry but please tell me Sam is hiding under that table. I canny take it,” a second fan wrote.

However, one follower chose to defend Zara, as they penned: “Catch a grip with the Sam comments. Zara is a boss!!! Let’s applaud her work, her positive vibe, her killing it!!!!”

Although Zara did not confirm or deny the split rumours with words, she did choose to respond to the supportive comment by liking it.

Prior to their breakup speculation, Zara and Sam recently spent several weeks apart as he jetted off to Australia to host I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

Writing on Instagram at the time, Zara noted that she couldn’t go to Australia with Sam due to his work schedule and her plans to film a documentary.

“If he ends up going back next year for another season then I'll defo go out there if I can! Also though, I think it's funny how people assume just because Sam is working away, I automatically should go. Love you guys but l also have a job too,” Zara shared.