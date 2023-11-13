Zara McDermott opens up about dancing for first time on Strictly

Zara McDermott has been reflecting on her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Two weeks ago, Zara and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima were the fifth pair to be eliminated from Strictly.

The former Made in Chelsea star decided to open up about her time on the show and revealed what her favourite dance from the competition was.

While chatting on her Instagram Stories, Zara answered some of her fans’ burning questions as she set up a Q&A for her 1.8M followers.

One of her fans asked, “If you could do any routine with Graziano again what would it be and why?”, to which Zara responded, “I absolutely love this question because to be honest, hand on my heart, I love every single routine that we ever did”.

“Even the ones where we were in the bottom because honestly, you have no idea how much of an incredible feeling it is when you complete the routine”.

“That’s why everyone’s always so happy because that feeling when you finish the routine on the night and you got it right and you didn’t make any major mistakes”.

The 26-year-old continued, “You got through it, and you did it and that feeling of the audience just cheering for you, it’s just incredible. That feeling of achievement is insane”.

“When Graz watches this story he’s gonna be like, ‘What the hell?’, because the answer to this question is the cha-cha we did on week one. Because I can’t explain to you that feeling of performing for the first time”.

McDermott added, “Obviously I’d never performed before- that moment. So that feeling of actually completing it and doing it was just insane”.

During her first week on Strictly Come Dancing, Zara scored 19 points from judges after dancing to Jennifer Paige’s song Crush.

After her performance, Zara took to Instagram to share an insight into her training and preparation for the big night.

Posting a video of how her first dance lessons started to her first time taking to the dance floor, she revealed, “Having never danced in front of anyone before in my entire life (no exaggeration!), walking into that studio a few weeks ago with less than zero dance experience and no confidence whatsoever, using a broomstick as a prop to help me… to doing what I did last night”.

“I am so proud of myself. I am proud of myself for doing my absolute best, for going out there even though I know I have so much work to do, and being the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life”.