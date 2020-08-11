Zac Efron will star in Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby

It seems our High School Musical heartthrob, Zac Efron, is going back to his Disney roots, starring in a remake of the 1980’s classic, Three Men and a Baby.

It was revealed on The Hollywood Reporter that the remake is intended for Disney+, the hugely popular, family-friendly streaming service, with Disney’s live-action division running point. Producing the film will be Gordon Gray, who’s best-known for his gripping sports dramas, such as The Rookie or more recently The Way Back, which starred Ben Afleck.

It has yet to be revealed which character Efron will be playing, or who his co-stars will be. One thing is certain though — whoever they are, they’ll have big shoes to fill. The original 1987 family-comedy brought together some of Hollywood’s best actors of the era, featuring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson. Directed by Leonard Nimoy, the film turned into a big success, becoming the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark in the US.

The film follows three men living in New York, as they unexpectedly find themselves caring for a little baby. Of course shenanigans ensue and mysteries unfold, resulting in a highly entertaining flick for the whole family to enjoy. Following the film's success, a sequel was released in 1990, titled Three Men and a Little Lady.

Zac's return to Disney will be a big change from some of the more serious projects which he's been involved with in recent years. Most recently, you can find Zac Efron on Netflix, in a documentary series, which he also executive produced, called Down to Earth, where he tours the world and explores methods sustainability.