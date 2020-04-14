Zac Efron to reunite with High School Musical cast for sing-along

The High School Musical cast are reuniting for a sing-along, and yes, Zac Efron is getting involved too.

Kenny Ortega revealed the news we’ve all been waiting for during an interview with Deadline. The director shared that the original High School Musical cast will reunite for a special sing-along on ABC on April 16.

He said: "I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join. It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine. “

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel will all take part in The Disney Family Sing-Along on April 16.

Speaking of getting the cast back together, Ortega said: “We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course. Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognise this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

He praised the former Disney stars for coming together during the current crisis, “To see them in their own living rooms and in their sweatpants hanging out with their families helps everyone realize there’s truth behind these words — we’re all in this together in various circumstances. We need to feel that company.”

If anyone needs us we’ll be practicing the dance routine to We’re All In This Together for the next two days.