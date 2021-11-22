Your stress-free gift guide for shopping for your style-conscious sister

Let's be real – sisters can be a pain to shop for. As well as we know them, sometimes the sheer amount of things we could get them overwhelm us. At Christmas time, we really want to ge tit right to show them how much we appreciate them, so it's important to get them something they really want.

Our list below is our guaranteed-to-make-her-day gift guide for your fussy or fashion-conscious sister. Full of glam beauty and selfcare, it's the perfect wishlist for someone special. Happy shopping!

Clarins Double Serum Eye (RRP €55.00)

With the launch of Double Serum for the Eye earlier this year, your gift recipient will now have the beauty routine of your dreams that you won’t be able to go without. It’s easy, addictive and highly effective. Each morning, they must first apply Double Serum Eye to the eye area then Double Serum to the entire face. Magic! Double Serum RRP €118 and Double Serum Eye – RRP €55 Buy here.

Skinician Advanced Gift Set (RRP €75.00)

Skinician is an Irish, cosmeceutical skincare brand created by experts, offering a minimal approach to skincare for all skin types. This 3-product set contains Advanced Time Delay Day Cream SPF30 50ml, Advanced Eye Repair 15ml and Advanced Time Delay Night Cream 50ml.

Maison Margiela Replica Candles (RRP €55.00)

Each candle awakens the olfactory memory contained inside as it burns. Recreate the atmosphere of a lazy Sunday morning in bed in Florence, a stroll on the hot sands of Calvi or sipping a cocktail in a Brooklyn jazz club. To enrich Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ perfume experience, 5 scented candles have been developed – ‘Lazy Sunday Morning’, ‘Beach Walk’, ‘Jazz Club', ‘At The Barbers’ and ‘By The Fireplace’ – 5 signature fragrances from the collection. Our favourite though is Beach Walk – merely for the fragrance description of “Sun kissed salty skin”. The ‘Replica’ candles are discreet, contemporary, decorative objects. On their transparent glass, we find the ‘REPLICA’ cotton label with the date, source, origin and description of the memory. They are available exclusively from Brown Thomas stores or online at www.brownthomas.com.

The Skin Deep Box Subscription from €35

Developed by Super Facialist & Master Skin Guru Corinna Tolan, the Skin Deep Box introduces us to a vast variety of specialist approved products, which promote healthy skin and enhance mindfulness and wellbeing. As the seasons change, so does our skin, so it is important to care for it accordingly. The Skin Deep Box will arrive at your doorstep at the beginning of each new season, Spring, Summer, Autumn & Winter, with the contents of each box complementing the months ahead. Buy here.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Gift Set (RRP €76.00)

Advanced Genifique is Lancôme's #1 serum for glowing, younger-looking skin – whatever your age. Smooth fine lines, say goodbye to dullness, and enjoy softer, radiant skin. For all women – every age, every ethnicity, every skin type. This serum is a powerhouse: patented and enriched with hyaluronic acid and probiotic fragments. The set contains: Genifique Youth Activating Serum, Genifique Eye Cream and Rénergie Multi-lift Night Cream. Available exclusively at www.brownthomas.com and www.arnotts.ie.

L’Occitane Shea Winter Walk Collection (RRP €60.00)

This beautiful gift brings comforting warmth and a delicately scented-touch to the heart of winter. Enrich your bath and body ritual with this Shea Butter limited collection with fresh aromatic scent of fig, highlighted by sparkling mandarin accents and wrapped in woody sandalwood notes and soft musks. This comforting and hydrating gift includes: Shea Winter Walk Shower Cream, Shea Winter Walk Ultra Light Body Cream, Shea Winter Walk Light Hand Cream and Shea Winter Walk Soap – all beautifully presented in a L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

Irish Textured jewellery collection by Lynsey DeBurca, Talún (from €80)

NCAD graduate and award-winning west of Ireland inspired Jewellery Designer Lynsey De Burca who creates minimal aesthetic jewellery pieces is launching Talún. (Meaning Land, Ground in Irish) her Autumn/ Winter Jewellery Collection. Drawing on the etched markings of crevices and cracks of the Burren limestone, Talún is a collection of textured raindrop link jewellery inspired by the western landscape. Every piece is created in sterling silver and using centuries old craft techniques, each link from every one of my collections is hand forged in my studio in Galway. The links have their own unique fingerprint – they are all different, organic. Each individual one retains an untouched raw texture on the outer edge contrasting against the smooth high polish of its flat finished front. Buy here.

Nuxe Honey Addicted Gift Set (RRP €42.50)

Rich, thick and luxurious the Honey Addicted gift set will delight honey lovers with these two comforting body care products and a candle with a delicious scent. This set contains: Rêve de Miel Deliciously Nourishing Body Scrub175ml, Rêve de Miel Melting Body Oil Balm with Honey 200ml, Rêve de Miel Indoor Candle 70g. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

The Casmara Beauty Box (RRP €55.00)

This Christmas, Casmara have developed the perfect gift for your loved ones, or of course yourself, with their limited-edition beauty box, featuring a trio of skincare saviours, perfect for under the tree this year. It contains: the cult classic "Eye Perfection" anti-wrinkle eye cream, Iconic Eye Massager and the Casmara Moisturising Cream (which can be picked depending on the recipient’s skin type). Buy here.

Patchology Bubbly & Rosé Eye Gel Jar Duo Kit (RRP €55.00)

Cheers every day with these bubbly, perfectly pink Patchology Rosé eye gels. Formulated with antioxidants Resveratrol (from grapes!) and Strawberry Extract to help protect from environmental stressors and Hyaluronic Acid for a megadose of hydration. It’s your skin’s happy hour, in just 10 minutes! A perfect stocking filler for the skincare lovers in your life. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

SK Collection Brush Set (RRP €59.00)

Sarah Keary’s brand new 5-piece velvet ‘SK Collection Brush Set’ is just gorgeous. The set includes her five absolute go-to brushes for a quick on the go look-every piece is versatile and easy to use all housed in a beautiful luxurious velvet makeup bag. The set includes a foundation brush, powder brush, eye duo brush, eyeshadow/concealer brush and liner/brow brush. Buy here.

Real Techniques Bright Eyes (RRP €24.99)

One of the first brands to bring prestige quality, award-winning, and innovative tools at a great value to the beauty obsessed around the world. Containing every tool you need for the ultimate eye looks. Includes: plastic tray, defining crease shading brush, mini undereye reviver, undereye shields, smudge brush, full coverage eye crease prep brush, definer brush and painted liner brush.

Available from pharmacies nationwide.

The Handmade Soap Company – Candle and Diffuser Gift Sets (RRP €44.95)

Gifting this year will be effortless thanks to the gift sets offered and perfectly curated by the Handmade Soap Company. No need to worry about packaging or wrapping; it's already done. Candle and Diffuser gift sets are available across three ranges: Lemongrass and Cedarwood, Grapefruit & May Chang and Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme & Mint. Buy here.

The Polished London ‘Gift Of A Sparkling Smile’ Gift Set (RRP €60 – worth €100)

Polished have launched a new gift set for this year’s Christmas gifting and it is jam packed with goodies to make your teeth sparkle. It includes their new Whitening Pen which is welcome addition to the Polished family. The new Whitening Pen is specifically formulated to dissolve stains and whiten the teeth – it is ideal to combine with other whitening products as part of your daily routine, while staying safe to your enamel and free from peroxide and harmful abrasives, making it an oral care gamechanger. The set also includes their Teeth Whitening Powder, Whitening Paste, Bamboo Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Strips. Buy here.

Spotlight ‘Beauty Meets Oral Care’ Gift Set (RRP €49.00)

Spotlight has the perfect gifts guaranteed to make your loved ones’ smiles happen this Christmas and this gift set for him (worth €98) will put a smile on her face! Created by Irish dentists Dr. Lisa and Dr. Vanessa Creaven, Spotlight’s products are clinically proven, cruelty-free and earth-kind. The set contains: teeth whitening strips (14 days), toothpaste for whitening teeth, teeth whitening pen, lip scrub and exfoliating brush, towel headband and white facial jade roll. Buy here.

Dr. Hauschka’s Luxury Face Care Set (RRP €44.95)

The classic three step skincare regime; cleanse, tone and moisturise, this set has you covered! Dr. Hauschka’s Soothing Cleansing Milk is a daily cleanser with harmonising, protective properties that will calm sensitivity and help diminish the appearance of redness while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture balance. Follow with Dr. Hauschka’s Facial Toner to tone and renew the skin and finish with Dr. Hauschka’s Quince Day Cream, a light daily moisturiser that will refresh and protect the skin while supporting moisture content. Buy here.

Brushdoc (RRP €60.00)

If you have a makeup lover in your life, then this might just be for them. The slick makeup brush cleaning device will not only take the hassle out of cleaning your brushes, but also gift giving this Christmas. It’s something we are all guilty of – prolonging the dreaded makeup brush clean – but Brushdoc is here to simplify this process and even make it an enjoyable one. The revolutionary tool cleans makeup brushes in seconds, thanks to its advanced rotating technology that allows the user to achieve a deep clean with minimal effort. Simply add water and a drop of mild soap as far as the pre-defined marker, press the power button and allow Brushdoc to do the work! Buy here.

Bright Apatite Sterling Silver Cocktail Ring by SilverDluxe.com (RRP €79.90)

Statement rings and bold fashion cocktail rings are stacked and piled on every finger this season, in a runway styling trick that’s easy to recreate! The recipient will love dressing-up again and having fun with fashion this Christmas, including this eye-catching statement ring with its different coloured stones and playful shape reflecting a joyful mood. Complementary jewellery pieces also available at SilverDluxe.com, an Irish owned online retailer, where all items are shipped from Dublin next day. Buy here.

Image Double Hydrate Gift Set (RRP €32.00)

The Double Hydrate Set takes away signs of stress, dullness and fatigue on the skin leaving you glowing and hydrating and ready to take on the day! The Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex (7ml) is ultra-hydrating and improves the visual volume of the lip contours. It instantly replenishes and hydrates to make the lips look naturally full, amazing. Also, in this bundle comes the Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask (1 mask) that delivers instant hydration to skin that is dry, dull or depleted. Buy here.

he-shi Prep Set Glow giftset (RRP €34.99 – worth €77.74)

This ultimate 5 piece he-shi giftset has everything you will need for the ultimate luxurious festive tan. Your skin will be gently exfoliated and buffed with the limited-edition Walnut Buff Bar, leaving you silky smooth. Whether your preference is Liquid or Mousse, you will be party ready in no time with rapid formulas that hydrate and nourish, leaving your skin glowing and flawless. Finish with HD Wonder Glow, a light-reflective skin perfecting liquid that brings a luminous glow and a sculpted finish to your skin to complement the perfect party outfit. Giftset also includes Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt. Buy here.

Skinician Rose Quartz Massage Roller (RRP €18.75)

A gorgeous gift for any skincare queen, this dual-ended facial Massage Roller made with 100% natural Rose Quartz Stone will brighten, tighten, and reduce puffiness to give your skin a youthful, radiant glow. Buy here.

Codex Beauty Labs Antü Holiday Set (RRP €65.00)

Meet the limited-edition 6pc Antü Holiday Set, clinically proven to hydrate, tone, and refresh for maximum radiance and skin barrier protection. Ensure glowing skin with Codex Beauty’s top-sellers to support a healthy microbiome and treat dry, sensitive, irritated skin. The set includes their Antü Refreshing Gel Cleanser and Antü Radiance Mist along with top-selling minis: Antü Brightening Moisturizer, Antü Brightening Serum, Antü Brightening Night Cream and Antü Brightening Eye Cream to firm and reduce dark under-eye circles. Buy here.

Pink Fizz from Winelabs (RRP €30.00)

Pink Fizz! is a pink bubbly wine for the bubbly party girl. The Pink Fizz, €30 gets you a bottle of Bibi Graetz, Bollamatta NV Spumate Rosato, and as Bollamatta roughly translates to Crazy Bubbles we assure you this gift will remind you of that time you and your friend laughed so hard your drink came out your nose. Buy here.

Up Cosmetics ‘Ten Palette’ (RRP €50.00)

This 10-pan palette has all your bases covered. This luxury palette high pigment eyeshadows, a sculpting face powder and shimmering high shine creamy texture eyeshadow/highlighter, this palette has everything you need for an instant transformation. Buy here.

NIP + FAB Retinol Fix Over-Night Cream (RRP €34.95)

If your bestie has her skincare routine down to a fine art, the NIP + FAB Retinol Fix range is the only gift for her. Developed with potent time-released retinol and blended with a range of potent ingredients, the Retinol Fix range supports the stimulation of fresh skin cells and will help to reveal refreshed and renewed skin. Packed with the powerhouse anti-ageing ingredient retinol to reduce the visible signs of ageing, the NIP + FAB Retinol Fix Over-Night Cream is an intensive overnight treatment that works to fade the appearance of pigmentation and age spots whilst peptides work to support the production of collagen.

Skin Formulas Daily Duo (RRP €39.00 worth €48.00)

This set by Skin Formulas contains a luxurious 100% bamboo Cleansing Mitt to deeply cleanse and exfoliate and an ultra-hydrating Daily Foaming Cleanser, delivering a powerful blend of antioxidants and active ingredients to the skin. The Cleansing Mitt comes with a clever waterproof travel bag. For ageing, acne, congestion and sun-damaged skin. Buy here.

The Body Shop Kindness & Pears Essentials Gift (RRP €32.00)

Kindness & Pears Essentials Gift is a lovely reusable pouch filled with Shower Gel, Body Yoghurt, Body Butter, and Hand Cream in the Kindness & Pears fragrance, the perfect gift for that special sister in your life. Buy instore now.

Ella & Jo Cosmetics ‘Your Skincare Must Have’ Giftset (RRP €80.00)

Ella & Jo cosmetics was created by Charlene Flanagan Makeup (MUA) and Niamh Ryan (Skin Therapist) back in 2017 and it continues to go from strength to strength. This year’s gifts sets are bigger and better than ever before. Our favourite is this ‘Your Skincare Must Have’ Giftset. It contains: Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum – 50ml, 3in1 Hyaluronic Skin Mist – 100ml and Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser – 200ml. Buy here.

Up Cosmetics Trio One Palette (RRP €45.00)

Shade, Illuminate, Pop – Trio One contains 3 finely milled blush, contour and highlight shades to add definition and show stopping gleam to your skin. Sculpt using the medium matte brown shade to add definition to the face, add a youthful pop of pink to your complexion with tickled pink and add highlight and shine to cheekbones, collar bones and cupids bow using the cream powder, spotlight. Cruelty free and vegan friendly too. Buy here.

Dingle Gin (RRP €38.95)

A classic Irish gin that grows in stature year on year from one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland situated on the Wild Atlantic Way in Dingle, County Kerry. Made with water from the distillery’s own well and infused with local botanicals such as rowan berries from the mountain ash trees, fuchsia, bog myrtle, heather and hawthorn, it’s a true taste of the Kerry landscape. Ideal for a classic G&T serve or for festive gin based cocktails. Buy here.

Kash Beauty Radiant Glow Set (RRP €34.95 – value €46.85)

Give the gift of pure festive opulence this holiday season with the ultra-luxe Radiant Glow Set. Featuring not one, but two new essentials from KASH Beauty. Including all you need to create the perfect Hollywood Glamour look. The Radiant Glow Set includes the brand new Liquid Silk Body Illuminator, new Blush Sculpt Stick in shade Sweet Talk and Sculpt Sponge. Buy here.

Redken All Soft (RRP €58.85)

If your sister has dry, brittle hair in need of a hydration hit then the All Soft set should be her ultimate go to. All Soft shampoo and conditioner with Argan oil enriched formulas replenish and maintain essential moisture and increases manageability, softness and shine. The set also includes One United – the versatile Redken product that delivers multi-tasking benefits including colour protection, de-tangling and strength. Buy from all good hair salons nationwide.

Holos Skincare Treat & Roll Gift Set (RRP €43.00)

New to the gifting collection this year, this set contains a Love Your Skin Anti-ageing Facial Oil 30ml and pink jade face massage roller. It’s the ultimate facial treat combo combining their best-selling facial oil with a luxurious pink jade facial roller. Buy here.

Good4all Wellbeing Gift Card from €10

Good4All is a handy new Irish gift-card that not only represents the gift of wellbeing, but also the gift of choice. Recipients can use their card at any of the Irish health and wellbeing practitioners registered, to book their treatment of choice. Over seventy qualified practitioners countrywide are participating, from life coaches and business mentors, to massage services, meditation and healing therapies. Buy here.

Yon-Ka Paris Hydration Gift Set (RRP €59.25)

Every Christmas Yon-Ka Paris pull out all of the stops to create delightful gifts. This year is no exception. This Hydration Gift Set includes some of the brands favourites including: Yon-Ka Paris Hydra No1 Creme 50ml, Lotion Yon-Ka Dry Skin 15mlm Yon-Ka Paris Lait Nettoyant 30ml and Hydra n°1 Mask 15ml all packaged in a pretty Yon-ka Vanity Case. Available from all good beauty salons nationwide.

L’Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Eau Intense Gift Set (RRP €79.00)

The addictive and sensual scent of Néroli & Orchidée Eau Intense, with its deep and mysterious notes of vanilla bean and delicate orange blossom, has a warming effect that will leave you beautifully scented this holiday season. Not only are the products deliciously fragranced, but they also leave the body feeling fully hydrated, whilst also containing ethically sourced ingredients. Buy here. This elegant and sophisticated collection contains: Néroli & Orchidée Eau de Toilette, Néroli & Orchidée Shower Gel and Néroli & Orchidée Hand Cream all beautifully wrapped in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box. Buy here.

A Merry Little Pamper by The Gourmet Food Parlour (RRP €60)

The ultimate in winter self-care, this giftset tells your loved one to put their feet up and have a night of pampering. Includes Butler’s mini Christmas cracker, Pandora Bell candy cane, Moher jar bath salts, De Danu rose quartz facial roller tool with bag and Green Angel seaweed bath & shower gel. Buy here.

Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Organic Sugar Soap (RRP €14.50)

Sweet to the body and planet and loved by the likes of Lady Gaga and Meghan Markle, fair trade & organic sugar gives our Organic Pump Soaps a rich caramel color and sweet scent. The sugar combines with organic white grape juice to keep your skin nourished, hydrated and smooth. Organic coconut-olive oils blend for a creamy castile lather & our soap-making tradition. Buy here.

Chocolate Christmas Box by Box of Wine (RRP €59.95)

The perfect combination gift for the lady in your life who loves chocolate and wine! The gift includes a bottle of boutique wine (red, white or rosé), two Skellig’s solid milk chocolate stocking fillers, a Chez Emily hot chocolate swirl, vanilla candy cane and tasting card. Orders can be placed up to Thursday 23rd December for those last-minute gift ideas. Buy here.

NIP + FAB Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow Extreme (RRP €25.95)

The NIP + FAB Vitamin C range is a great introduction to the skincare world. Spots happen, especially at this time of year with the colder, harsher weather, and it can play havoc on the skin. That’s where the NIP + FAB Glycolic Fix Extreme range comes in. For a deep cleanse that unclog pores, the NIP + FAB Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow Extreme gives skin a more refined surface. Combined with hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, it maintains skin hydration for smoother, brighter-looking skin. Buy here.