Your quick guide to Father’s Day gifting

Some dads are so easy to buy for – a pair of socks or a jumper and they’ll be wildly impressed. But what about getting something different? Something beyond the old socks and jumper reliables? We’ve got a selection of gorgeous gifts for all dads (and granddads) and this time, with the help of FUJIFILM we’re making it special.

FUJIFILM has a huge range of gift ideas to suit everyone and you can bring those special memories to life for a truly unforgettable gift this Fathers Day. All you need is that favourite photo that’s been sitting on your phone, and you can transform it into a lasting memory.

Choose from quirky gifts like personalised mugs (even mugs with heart handles for that special touch), jigsaws, placemats and coasters, heart shaped cushions and cuddly toys for a unique gift this Fathers Day.

Classic canvas prints, photo blocks, and photo albums full of photos are always a guaranteed way to put a smile on any dad’s face. FUJIFILM Imagine has tons of other personalised gifts packed with personality and sentiment, such as personalised mouse mats or table settings to put some fun into your dad’s workspace or dinner table.

Personalised mug

This is perfect for home or work – you can create a gorgeous gift using a favourite photo or even a collage of them. You can also add words.

Canvas

Create a truly personal piece of art! You can add borders, backgrounds and embellishments to make it into a professional looking wall-hanging.

Heart shaped cushion

The perfect partner for dad’s favourite chair! Put your favourite photo on a cushion and it will not be something they forget.

Placemat

The kids will love being involved in creating these gorgeous placemats, and will love seeing the results every day. Make your tableware special by choosing a favourite family photo or collage of images.

Coasters

A new set of coasters is always a handy gift. And they’re even better when they show pictures with a special meaning for your family.

All Wrapped Up

Earn extra brownie points by personalising your very own wrapping paper using a favourite photo, the cherry on top of a unique gift – how thoughtful is that!

Simply log on to the Imagine website or the convenient mobile app and choose a photo and use it to create a personalised gift sure to warm his heart.

Once ordered, prints and personalised gifts can be delivered straight to your (or his ) door!

The FUJIFILM Imagine App offers convenience so that you can order your prints from home so take it on as a project now and you will have your gift ready to go. It gets smartphones full of old photos back in shape, and makes it easy to print them too; so there are no worries about losing your special moments. Prices start from as little as €4.99 – make sure you check with your local retailer as prices may vary.

Father’s Day is 19th June – all you have to do now is get shopping!







Brought to you by

Available to purchase at online at http://www.fujifilmimagine.ieand on mobile, with the FUJIFILM Imagine app or you can call instore