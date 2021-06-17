Your last minute Father’s Day gift inspiration is here

Eeeeek! Father’s Day is happening this Sunday and you still don’t have a present??

Fear not – this year you won’t have to spend precious hours trawling the town looking for something vaguely appropriate, heartfelt or fun for dad. We’ve compiled a masterlist of last-minute gifts that are ready to go for dad this Sunday. It will look like you’ve been planning it for months with these gorgeous travel, selfcare and self-indulgence picks! Happy browsing!

Is Dad a music fan? Gift him a music-inspired city escape this summer with a Dublin Rocks experience which includes the hotel’s incredible Sound of Your Stay programme.

From the main reception and lobby to the boldly funky dining space Zampas Restaurant & Bar, the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin is a polished, vivid and fresh new design experience adorned throughout with priceless music memorabilia from artists such as David Bowie, Phil Lynott, Hozier, The Rolling Stones, U2 and Kurt Cobain.

Check-in to the Hard Rock Hotel this summer and you can begin to soak up the music you and your Dad love from the moment you arrive. Share your musical preferences when booking and the hotel’s Vibe Manager Joey Ballance will have curated a personalised playlist especially for your room.

Dublin Rocks is available from €250 for a one night stay in a twin room with breakfast, dinner and a signature cocktail. This rate includes all the elements of the hotel’s Sound of Your Stay programme which includes a Crosley record player to your room, self-guided music memorabilia tour and in-room guitar lessons – a one of a kind gift for Father’s Day this year.

For the dad who’s on the go! With hopefully a summer of lifting restrictions and an array of places that can now be visited, gift your dad with the L’OCCITANE Men’s Travel Collection; a handy pouch for them to take on adventures, alongside travel essentials from the zesty Cap Cedrat Collection and a nourishing Shea Hand Cream for use after all that hand sanitising. This gift contains Cap Cedrat Soap 50g, Shea Hand Cream 10ml, Cap Cedrat Aftershave Cream Gel 30ml, Cap Cedrat Shower Gel 75ml.

While Sunday is just around the corner, there’s still time to get your father or father figure something to spoil him. Help Dad take care of his skin this Father’ Day with some skin health essentials from Dermalogica. Cleanse and purify with our mineral rich Active Clay Cleanser, formulated with Kaolin Clay which absorbs excess oil, and Activated Binchotan Charcoal which powerfully adsorbs impurities to help balance skin.

Active Moist is a sheer, easy-to-apply formula containing Prebiotic Moisture Complex and a unique combination of plant extracts that help improve surface texture and combat surface dehydration. Included is their ultimate sponge cloth and sustainable travel bag for a complete gifting experience.

Explore the wonderful Waterford coastline together and reminisces on fond childhood memories, catching up after being apart over lockdown. Get the perfect mix of the great outdoors coupled with luxurious overnight accommodation with the Go Green getaway at Faithlegg, Co. Waterford.

The hotel’s central location makes it the ideal base to discover the coastal county’s hidden gems. The close-by seaside villages of Tramore and Dunmore East are stunning examples of the magnificent Waterford coastline with beautiful beaches to stretch your legs and maybe even brave the sea. Make the most of the long summer days and explore the ancient east through the Waterford Greenway a spectacular 46km off-road cycling trail along an old railway line between Waterford and Dungarvan.

Go Green at Faithlegg is available from €350 and includes a two-night stay in luxurious accommodation, breakfast on both mornings and dinner on the night of your choice in the award-winning Roseville Rooms Restaurant.

With Father's Day fast approaching a really functional gift for skin-conscious dads is Eminence's Stone Crop serum. Much more powerful than aloe vera this stonecrop succulent-based product rectifies sun damage, heals sunburn and smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles, with a comfortable feel on the skin.

Even past Father's Day, it's a serum that's suitable for all genders, skin types and ages. A real miracle worker for wrinkle and line erasing, he’ll look years younger after one application of Eminence’s Stone Crop Serum – the perfect Father’s Day gift. This intense hydrator relieves the appearance of signs of ageing as the skin benefits from its super antioxidant benefits.

It also heals sunburn and prevents sun-related age, so perfect for dads who are not great with sun cream use or need to heal sunburn.

To celebrate the men in our lives, skip the socks and jocks this Father’s Day. Show them you care with a thoughtful Green Angel gift that pampers them from head to toe. Father’s Day is the perfect time to spoil our hard-working heroes who have been busy gardening, painting, or working over lockdown.

Green Angel’s special Father’s Day Bundle includes face, body, and hair care products he will love. A gift so good, you might be pinching his products now!

Make them look forward to a rejuvenating hot shower after a long day with Green Angel’s Seaweed Bath and Shower Gel. Seaweed has moisturising and mineral properties that help skin feel smooth and hydrated. Green Angel’s Seaweed Shampoo and Conditioning Serum combines exquisitely fragrant Neroli, Lavender, and Mandarin essential oils for luxurious haircare. These pure botanicals help to improve volume and vitality, for soft manageable hair.

Essential to wear, but troublesome for skin, help ease face-covering induced breakouts with our Green Angel’s Seaweed and Tea Tree Rescue Cream with Vitamin E. Scented with tea tree essential oils, this luxurious cream is a product he (and you) will want to use daily. Do his feet need some TLC too? Green Angel’s Foot Cream will help as it contains seaweed, peppermint essential oil, and organic tea tree oil.

Is your Dad an adrenaline junkie? Does he love an adventure? The Heritage are inviting guests to get back to nature, get off the beaten track and enjoy an adrenaline fuelled break with them this summer, with their new mountain biking package, which they are running in partnership with ‘Mid Ireland Adventure’.

With the self-guided 3-hour mountain biking tour included, you will get to explore some of the most beautiful parts of Ireland’s gorgeous midlands, including Kinnity Pyramid, Kinnity Castle and the Slieve Bloom Mountains. The Heritage will provide you with a takeaway Afternoon Tea to bring with you, so you can stop at the most picturesque spots to enjoy delicious refreshments. Afterwards, relax with an hour in the Thermal Suite in the award-winning spa at The Heritage. The package also includes two nights accommodation, full Irish breakfast each morning and dinner in Blakes restaurant on one evening. Priced from €275 per person sharing.

Give your dad or loved one the gift of hydrated skin this Father's Day with the New Ultraceuticals Hydrating Skin Mist. This new and improved formula is designed to hydrate, nourish and soothe skin, that applies in a soft, even mist. Spritz throughout the day for an instant refresh. Featuring hydrating ingredients Panthenol (Provitamin B5), Betaine and Sodium Hyaluronate which helps to support skin moisture levels and helps to hydrate and nourish the skin lipid layer. Perfect for a little selfcare this Father’s Day.

Restoring daytime moisturizer that protects the skin barrier and helps defend against exposure airborne particulate matter pollutants. Made with our patent-pending, potent AntuComplex™ formula, this brightening moisturizer re-hydrates your skin, and is clinically proven to alleviate damage caused by UV light exposure and refine the appearance of pores. Antu Brightening Moisturizer is designed for all skin types and is especially great for dull, dry, or uneven skin.

Whether your Dad loves a tipple or two or prefers time in the spa to relax and unwind, The Twelve Hotel has all the Super Dad’s covered this June 20th.

Book him in for an aromatherapy back massage plus lower leg & foot massage at Le Petit Spa. Using unique aromatherapy Voya essence oil blends along with organic seaweed oil, this treatment is a top to toe relaxation journey for dad this Father's Day (€75). Choose a hot herbal bag massage where soaked warm bags of herbs and seaweed are gently massaged into the body, releasing the precious seaweed oils onto the skin (€115). Or go for an old favourite back, neck, shoulder and Indian head massage (€75).

Raise a glass to your Dad this Father’s Day with a selection of boozy gifts including The Twelve Signature Cocktail Box (€90), a Twelve Cocktail Box subscription for any three months (€270), the West decanter and set of two wine glasses (€37), the Beer Lovers giftset including local Galway Beer – The Galway Hooker and The Bogman, with The Twelve beer glass and The Twelve's own Stout One T-shirt (€30), Gunpowder Negroni for two Brown Bag cocktail (€18) and the Spirit of Ireland Cocktail Box is inspired by Paddy Irish Whiskey and includes four bespoke Brown Bag cocktails, each with two servings, garnishes and some glassware provided by Paddy Irish Whiskey plus a selection of mini Paddy Whiskey bottles – all presented in a beautifully crafted Paddy Whiskey Box (€90).

Go to your Dad’s heart via his tummy with the West Gourmet Hamper including a selection of handpicked Irish artisan food products showcasing our region's producers and the Twelve's culinary brigade. There’s a hand-harvested wild Irish seaweed bath, organic Solaris tea, Velvet Cloud cheese, artisan crackers, McGeough's air-dried pork, The Lodge Barna Mustard, Leahy Honey, handmade marshmallows and West fudge, local orchard apple butter, jams and herb-infused oils – delish! (€78).

Swing by The Twelve Hotel in Barna to pick up a special something for your old man this Father’s Day!

The perfect set to introduce Dad to a great skincare routine the kit includes the Image Skincare Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser which lifts away dirt, debris, excess oil, and makeup with organic ingredients that balance the pH of his skin and will condition his complexion with green tea and chamomile. The Vital C Hydrating Anti-Ageing Serum 15ml is a comforting serum is an IMAGE bestseller for a reason: It works effectively on all skin types to soften the appearance of wrinkles, support collagen, and protect skin against oxidative damage. Finally, Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturiser SPF 32+ 44ml is an oil-free, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen delivers high sun protection in a mattifying, antioxidant-rich base that’s perfect for oily and acne-prone skin types. Perfect for a little Father’s Day TLC.

The Roberto hooded robe is particularly pleasant to wear, being a mix of 50% cotton and 50% polyester. Its sporty cut and trendy colours make it absolutely eye-catching. Micorfibre 50% cotton & 50% polyester. Available in Marine Blue & Graphite, wrap him up in a little comfort and luxury this Father’s Day.

This After-Shave Balm with oak and hornbeam extracts soothes irritation, calms razor burn, moisturizes intensely for 24 hours and reduces signs of fatigue and stress. A masculine, woody and spicy fragrance to suit nay dad.

A light, cooling, soothing multi-active treatment balm based on DMAE and essential oils to soothe, tone, moisturise and revive the skin after shaving.

Tones and revitalises the skin in a lightweight, fast absorbing formula that imparts a cooling and soothing feeling on the skin after shaving. Eliminates dryness and leaves skin smooth, providing all day freshness on the skin.

With a double-zip closure, this backpack gives you quick access to your belongings while the front zipped pocket adds extra storage. For the dad that is always on the go, this stylish backpack will make sure he always has what he needs handy and that he’ll look good wherever he goes.

Who wouldn’t love the gift of a good night’s sleep! Proven to help you fall asleep faster and wake feeling more refreshed, this Father’s Day give your dad the gift of a good night’s sleep. At the heart of the bestselling deep sleep pillow spray is a 100% natural aromatherapeutic fragrance blend that includes True Lavender to relieve tension, Vetivert to soothe the mind and Wild Camomile to alleviate stress.

A coffee addict’s dream, at only 15cm wide, De'Longhi Dedica is the slimmest pump coffee machine on the market. The EC680 allows you to make an excellent espresso or a smooth cappuccino thanks to the 500 gram professional filter holder. Designed to be used both with ground coffee or ESE pods, the filter holder is equipped with three interchangeable stainless steel filters to prepare one or two coffees, when using ground coffee, or to use the ESE pod. The Thermoblock only heats enough water for your coffee serving, achieving a stable and accurately controlled water temperature crucial for brewing the ideal coffee.

Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ is your moisturising SPF Day cream that protects your skin sunlight and screen light, pollution and infrared. It also contains Niacinamide, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin E for antioxidant protection. Skin Shield is your invisible mineral parasol to be used every single day, for the dad who needs a little help with his skincare!

Modern Irish Whiskey, Roe & Co, is the perfect gift to give this Father’s Day – what better time to reconnect with those around us than over a Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, raising a glass to all the great Dads in our lives, be it our own Dad, a friend, a brother, a neighbour, or a husband.

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey continues its crusade to champion and celebrate Modern Ireland. Throughout the past year, our local communities have become the epicentre of our lives, allowing us to rediscover the treasures that lie within our neighbourhoods. Roe & Co has a range of whiskeys perfect for celebrating with friends, family, and neighbours this Father’s Day, including Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, Roe & Co Cask Strength 2020 Edition and Roe & Co Curators Series 0.1.

Skinandbeauty.ie now have an online skin health assessment readily available on their website for €50. With just a few clicks you can gift your dad or a loved one a special experience that will get them on the road to a better skin routine! Help them to look after themselves this Father’s Day.

An ideal gift, this great small format range of Graham's different port styles features a Fine White, Late Bottled Vintage, Six Grapes Reserve Port, 10 Year Old Tawny and 20 Year Old Tawny.

Spotlight Oral Care’s Father’s Day Bundle is the perfect all-round gift to show your Dad how much you care and thank him for all that he does.

This Father’s Day Bundle contains the much-loved Sonic Toothbrush for a personalised deep-cleaning action in just 2 minutes, the Teeth Whitening Strips for Men, which comes with 14-day strips formulated with the active whitening ingredient, Hydrogen Peroxide and the Dental Floss for Decay contains the active ingredient Fluoride which helps improve gum health, reduce inflammation and prevent dental decay. It also contains the Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth that contains the clinically proven ingredient Hydrogen Peroxide, to maintain whitening and resolve staining as well as the Blue Bamboo Toothbrush which is 100% biodegradable, vegan-friendly and ocean safe, whilst also being naturally antibacterial and suitable for sensitive teeth, making it the perfect alternative to your plastic toothbrush. Help him smile brighter this Father’s Day!