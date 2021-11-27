Your festive food is sorted with the luxury ranges from Iceland

As we all look forward to coming back together for a joyful Irish Christmas like no other, Iceland Ireland is launching one of the brand’s largest Christmas ranges ever. The 2021 festive range is packed full of lots of exclusive and luxury ranges. The retailer has perfectly prepared luxury party food, side dishes, succulent turkeys, luxury desserts and more, ensuring families and friends across the country can focus on what’s important, spending time together and creating lasting memories.

Iceland Ireland have taken the traditional favourites and perfected them; some highlights this year are the Iceland Perfectly Crispy Roast Potatoes, Perfect Turkey Crown wrapped in even more bacon, Luxury Gateaux in every flavour imaginable and more! On the lookout for that WOW factor while entertaining? Then look no further than the Iceland party food range. It doesn’t stop there, the grocery retailer has exclusive partnerships with TGI Friday’s Restaurant, Cathedral City Cheese, Greggs and Harry Ramsden Fish and Chip Shop to bring shoppers exclusive luxury party food for the festive season. The TGI Mozzarella Sticks, Cathedral City Cheese Bites and Harry Ramsden’s Cod & Chip Cones are just a few of customer favourites.

Iceland Ireland’s 27 stores nationwide are also packed with 100’s of Irish brands such as Oakpark Irish Meats, Mash Direct, Golden Bake, the iconic Tayto crisp and more.

Party Food:

Luxury Lasagne Bites (6 pack, 222g, RRP €4.00), cooked fettuccine pasta mixed with a succulent tomato and beef sauce and grated vintage cheddar and mozzarella, finished with a coating of golden breadcrumb – the ultimate dinner party crowd-pleaser.

Dib Dab Duck Straws (10 pack, 300g, RRP €4.00), duck with Chinese style sauce and vegetables wrapped in filo pastry with a sachet of Hoisin sauce and a sachet of fried shallots.

Lightly Smoked Salmon Skewers (8 pack, 160g, RRP €5.00), lightly smoked Atlantic Salmon on a wooden skewer, serve with a sliced lemon and a selection of dips to enhance the salmon.

Iceland Luxury Bbq Pork Belly Bites (300g, RRP €4.50), the perfect bite sized treat in barbeque style seasoning.

There are even canapés for those with a sweet tooth such as Chocolate Christmas Presents (9 pack, 200g, RRP €4.50), your party guests will think all their Christmases have come at once when they taste one of these chocolate Christmas presents – filled with an exquisite chocolate and orange flavoured mascarpone. Or why not try Luxury Macarons (12 pack, 132g, RRP €4.50), an assortment of delicious vanilla, lemon, salted caramel, chocolate, strawberry and pistachio flavoured fillings, everyone will be spoilt for choice by these delightful melt in the mouth almond macarons.

Introducing Iceland’s exquisite starters to dazzle any Christmas dining scene that’ll set off the evening in style:

King Prawns in Blankets (10 pack, 162g, RRP €5.00), raw, ready to cook, tail-on king prawns wrapped in smoked streaky bacon that are a deliciously fishy take on the traditional pigs in blankets. Because why should pigs have all the fun?

Iceland Luxury Fish Pie (450g RRP €3.50), is filled with the finest of customer favourite fish in a seasoned white sauce topped with a creamy mashed potato and cheese crumb.

For the main event Iceland has prepared a selection of meat centre pieces for an unforgettable experience this Christmas:

Luxury Extra Tasty Turkey Crown (Serves 6-8, 2kg, RRP €23.00), juicy and succulent, Iceland’s extra tasty turkey crown is perfect for bringing the traditional feel of Christmas directly to your table. This boneless bird makes it an easy carve straight to your plate, so no waiting to discover for yourself why it’s called extra tasty.

Iceland Luxury King Prawn Alfredo (450g, RRP €3.50), cooked linguine pasta in a creamy white wine and cheese sauce with king prawns, this luxurious dish is a must have for dinner table decadence.

Luxury Maple Cracking Gammon Joint (Serves 10, 2.5kg, €15.00), crunchy crackling and a sweet maple glaze, this succulent gammon joint is a crowd-pleaser – crack open the apple sauce and dig in.

Iceland Luxury Canadian Whole Cooked Lobster (350g, RRP €8.50) is ideal for something a little different this Christmas Day.

Looking to support Irish this festive season? Why not take your pick from our range of delectable locally supplied product offerings this year?

Oakpark Irish Ham Fillet (1.7kg, RRP €9.00), in-store from 2nd Dec , is slowly matured using a traditional curing process, this mouth-watering recipe is sure to please all around the dining table this Christmas.

Ballymaloe Ham Glaze (RRP €2.75), a traditional recipe, made with all-natural ingredients including Dungarvan Irish Stout, pineapple and cloves. The perfect addition to the Christmas ham, or better yet, those all-important Stephen’s Day leftover sandwiches!

As a nation of mash connoisseurs, Mash Direct’s unique and locally grown products are sure to be a hit with Iceland Ireland customers! With a line-up of quality Irish side-dishes to suit every spud-lovers tastebuds, choices like Mash Direct’s Potato Croquettes (300g, €1.85) the staple Carrot and Parsnip (400g, €1.75) or the delectable Ham & Cheese Bites (300g, €2.75) are sure to impress.

Not forgetting the all-important trimmings, that’ll be a feast for the eyes and the belly: Iceland Luxury Pork & Honey Chipolatas (12pk, RRP €4.00), spice up your Christmas roasts with the addition of Iceland’s luxury pork and honey chipolata sausages – perfectly seasoned pork chipolata sausages blended with a hint of honey to add that sweet and salty treat to the Christmas feast.

Plus, there’s a whole selection to help the Christmas dinner table burst with flavour:

Iceland Luxury Pork & Cranberry Stuffing (400g, RRP €4.00)

Iceland Luxury Perfectly Crisp Roast Potatoes (1kg, RRP €3.00)

Iceland Luxury Chunky Roast Vegetables (750g, RRP €2.50)

Luxury Braised Red Cabbage and Apple (Serves 4, 350g, €1.85)

Luxury Loaded Sprouts with Bacon (Serves 4, 400g, €2.00)

Iceland Ireland will be revealing further festive products in the lead up to Christmas Day