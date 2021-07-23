Your 5-step guide on how to treat insect bites and stings

In case you haven’t realised, it’s well and truly midget season. With all the wonderful weather we’ve been having lately, everyone has been spending more time than usual enjoying the great outdoors.

We hate to say it, but has it been a little too hot? With temperatures reaching the high 20’s our pasty Irish bodies just can’t handle the heat as much as we would like them to.

Going out in the cooler evening is much more preferable, after the intense heat of the day dies down. However, now we have a new nemesis to deal with — that’s right, we’re talking about the bugs.

If you’ve ever been riddled with insect bites then you know all too well how painfully annoying they can be. Instagram influencer and Irish pharmacist, Laura Dowling has shared her top tips on how to deal with insect bites and stings, for anyone who might be bitten to bits.

Step one: Remove the sting or tick – this one might be obvious but it’s very important to remember to remove the sting or tick if you’ve been bitten by an insect.

Step two: Wash the area with soap and water

Step three: Apply a cold compress or ice pack

Step four: Avoid scratching – we know this one will be hard, but scratching a bite or sting can cause infection, so it’s best to avoid it if you can.

Step five: Take appropriate medication – antihistamine cream and tablets can reduce itch and swelling and are available over the counter without a prescription. Hydrocortisone cream can help too. Paracetamol and ibuprofen can help with pain and inflammation.

Laura also outlines that if symptoms do not resolve within a couple of days or if you see signs of infection, then it’s best to see your doctor.