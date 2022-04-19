Young woman (early 20’s) dies following Galway camogie accident

It has been reported that a young woman in her early 20’s has passed away this morning following an incident which took place during a Galway camogie match on Easter Monday.

The young woman has been identified by Galway Beo as Kate Moran, a local from Monivea, Co. Galway, who played for the Athenry Camogie Club.

Independent.ie reports that a “tragic accident” occurred during the senior club game on Monday, April 18, which caused Gardaí and emergency services to rush to the scene.

Shortly afterwards the young girl was taken from the Galway GAA grounds to University Hospital Galway, where she was being treated for her serious injuries.

It is understood that the young woman suffered a fatal head injury during Monday’s camogie match which saw Athenry play against Ardrahan.

The publication reports that the young woman sadly passed away this morning, Tuesday, April 19, as a result of her injuries.

Following on from this shocking event, people from the community have taken to social media, keeping the young girl in their thoughts and prayers.

According to Galway Beo, Kate was “an integral part of the Galway U16 team,” as she went on to win the All Ireland in 2016 and made it all the way to the final in 2018, losing to Cork.

A source who knew the woman has said to Independent.ie that the local community “is in shock” following the “tragic accident”.