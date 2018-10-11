You’ll never guess which British singer Channing Tatum is dating

Channing Tatum has a new girlfriend, and you will never guess who it is.

It has been six months since Channing Tatum heartbreakingly split from his wife Jenna Dewan.

The couple said the decision was mutual and still remain best friends.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they announced.

The two share a daughter named Everly together and previously announced that they are still going to maintain strong bonds as a family.

And now, it appears that the Step Up stars are moving on in their love lives.

Channing has started dating British pop star Jessie J, a source told People.

The relationship is still “very new”, the insider said, and it seems they are keeping it casual for now.

The new couple was spotted by a fan at a mini golf course, who raved about how nice they were together.

“Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook,” he said on Twitter.

“Then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like [starstruck].

“We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing Somebody to Love with the radio at the end of the course.”

Neither Channing or Jessie have commented on the recent news, but we’re sure they will whenever they feel that they are ready.

People’s source also revealed that Jenna has been dating as well but nothing serious. She has just gone on a few casual dates in between her busy work schedule.

We are happy to see that the long time couple is still on good terms and are able to move on.