‘We’re still a family’: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have announced that they have separated after nine years of marriage. The pair shared the heartbreaking news in a joint statement online.

The Step Up stars remain on good terms and stated that they will always be a family, regardless of their relationship status.

They wrote:

“We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

Channing and Jenna met when they were filming the popular dance movie Step Up in 2006. The pair married three years later in Malibu, California.

The Vow star shares a daughter- four-year-old Everly with Jenna.