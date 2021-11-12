You’ll never guess what’s coming back to the McDonald’s menu for the festive season!

McDonald’s Ireland is excited to announce the launch of its BRAND-NEW festive menu which is bringing ALL the Christmas vibes this year! McDonald’s has granted your Christmas wishes and doubled the magic this year by bringing you two brand NEW burgers reminiscent of classic Christmas flavours.

Introducing the new Festive Crispy Chicken. A chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating with cranberry sauce, sage & onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese in a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun. Close your eyes and you can just taste Christmas!

Also new this winter is the new Festive Stack. Two 100% Irish beef patties with a red onion relish, white cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions, red onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese in a glazed brioche style bun.

Back by popular demand are the Cheese Melt Dippers – four breaded camembert dippers served with a tangy tomato dip! Christmas is a time for sharing so why not enjoy these cheesy, festive favourites with friends or family with the Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox.

A box of Celebrations is a must at Christmas time, but when you can’t pick out of the bunch, try them all with the return of family favourite Celebrations McFlurry! Soft dairy ice cream, swirled with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars chewy nuggets and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce – heaven!

Now Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without mince pies – so keep calm as McDonald’s has brought back the 2016 classic! The Festive Pie is a classic hot crispy pie filled with mincemeat and custard. Now that’s the perfect combo, we’ve all been waiting for!

Plus, there’s two delicious new members of the McCafé family: New Choco Fudge Latte and new Hot Chocolate Deluxe that are already in restaurants!

The McDonald’s Festive Menu replaces the current menu items which will be coming off the menu: Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and Crunchie McFlurry. In addition, whilst the Festive Crispy Chicken is on sale, McDonald’s will temporarily remove all Chicken Legend variants from sale in Ireland. The range will return to the menu in January, but for now enjoy the festive season!