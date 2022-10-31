You NEED to have these songs in your Halloween party playlist

Finally, Halloween has arrived!

You’ve got your costume sorted, amazing snacks have been prepared, your guests have been invited, but then you remember… you haven’t made the perfect Halloween party playlist!

If you want to create an iconic spooky playlist but don’t know where to begin, do not panic! Below, we have curated a playlist filled with the best of the best Halloween songs, to ensure that your party will have the good vibes flowing throughout the night.

So, what are you waiting for? Get this playlist on, crank up the volume, and let the spooky festivities begin:

1. Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett

A Halloween classic that needs to be on every playlist!

2. I Put A Spell On You (from Hocus Pocus) – Bette Midler

The recent release of Hocus Pocus 2 has got this stuck in our heads again!

3. Thriller – Michael Jackson

Who knows the iconic dance moves to this tune?

4. The Monster – Eminem feat. Rihanna

A rap legend and an R&B queen team up for this classic!

5. This Is Halloween – The Citizens of Halloween

You’ll know this one if you’re a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas!

6. no body, no crime – Taylor Swift feat. HAIM

We’re obsessed with this creepy story that Taylor tells in this song!

7. I’m In Love With a Monster – Fifth Harmony

We love this one from Hotel Transylvania 2 – a perfect Halloween track!

8. Ghostbusters Theme Song – Ray Parker Jr.

Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!

9. Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

We guarantee that this song will get stuck in your head as soon as you hear it!

10. Stranger Things Theme Song – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Stranger Things fans, this one is for you…

11. Dark Horse – Katy Perry feat. Juicy J

We love the beat of this one!

12. Zombie – The Cranberries

A favourite of ours all year round, but especially during Halloween!

13. Monster – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is bringing out the tunes for spooky season!

14. It’s Terror Time Again (from Scooby Doo on Zombie Island) – Skycycle

Who knows this classic from the 1998 Scooby Doo animation?

15. Disturbia – Rihanna

Get this banger on and hit the dance floor!

16. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

Thanks to Stranger Things 4, Kate Bush is getting a Halloween revival this year!

17. Bury A Friend – Billie Eilish

We can always count on Billie Eilish to give us the spooky vibes!

18. Black Magic – Little Mix

The Little Mix girls have got a magic potion for you!

19. Every Breath You Take – The Police

It’s supposed to be a love song, but we can’t help but think that the lyrics are a bit creepy…

20. E.T. – Katy Perry

Lastly, pretend you’re an alien for a night with this hit from Katy Perry!