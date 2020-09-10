You NEED these two L’Occitane advent calendars

L'Occitane is launching two indulgent beauty advent calendars and we can't decide which one we want. Both calendars will drop in store and online at www.loccitane.ie this month, so you'll need to be speedy if you want to get your hands on one.

In keeping with the brands nature heritage and roots, their 2020 calendars take inspiration from nature again this year.

L'Occitane’s Classic Advent Calendar

The first and least expensive is the L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar and it has been designed by award winning French illustrator Edith Carron.

L'Occitane’s Luxury Advent Calendar

If you fancy something a little more special, then the Luxury Advent Calendar is for you. This calendar comes in a stunning red case and is packed with 24 hand creams, shower gels and hair masks.

The Luxury Calendar features some of L'Occitane’s best selling products including their Relaxing Pillow Mist, Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum, Almond Shower Oil and Herbae par L’Occitane EDP fragrance.

If last year’s calendars are anything to go by, the value will be exceptional too.

Register on the www.loccitane.ie website now, to get early notification of when these two beauties go on sale.