You need the new McDonnells collab: Golden Bake x McDonnells Chicken Curry Jambons!

McDonnells, Ireland’s favourite curry sauce, has joined forces with Golden Bake, Home of the Jambons, to create a mouth-watering Chicken Curry Jambon that has just launched! The jambon is a bit of an Irish love with a national day ‘National Jambon Day’ being created by Golden Bake during March each year. It’s a dedication to the classic Irish comfort food which has built up a cult following in Ireland over the past number of years.

The merging of McDonnells and Golden Bake sees two Irish legends coming together to create an absolutely curry-tastic delicious pastry! The Chicken Curry Jambon is the perfect mix of McDonnells Original Curry Sauce and sumptuous chicken, encased in a flaky Golden Bake Jambon pastry.

Head Jambon Taster, Owen Colgan of comedy duo Hardy Bucks, was chosen by the public to take on the coveted role of creating the new flavour sensation that is now the Chicken Curry Jambon! He explained the combination McDonnells Curry Sauce and Golden Bake Jambons as “A beautiful synergy of food chemistry.”

The Chicken Curry Jambons are available in stores nationwide now and RRP is from €2.00.

