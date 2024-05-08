Sofía Vergara opens up about life after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara has revealed a glimpse into her life, almost 10 months after announcing her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

In July of last year, the Modern Family actress and Magic Mike star confirmed that they had chosen to legally separate, nine years after tying the knot.

As she approaches the one year anniversary of her divorce, Sofía has now taken the opportunity to speak out about her hopes for the future.

In an interview with People, the 51-year-old reflected on the fact that her desire not to have more children was a factor behind her divorce.

“There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy,” she explained.

“Nowadays, thanks to science, women can actually have babies older. Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it’s time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that,” she argued.

“But that’s for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent,” the mum-of-one continued.

Teasing that she is “maybe” dating someone new, the Griselda star went on to note that “everything” is a challenge when dating publicly.

“Everything gets so exaggerated, so life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, ‘What is going on?’, but you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much," Sofía concluded.