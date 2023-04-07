These are the top 10 best places to watch sunrises and sunsets

Who doesn’t love a great sunrise or sunset?

I don’t know about you, but I become mesmerised every single time I manage to catch the sun rising or falling each day. Even though I have seen the sight a million times by now, it still never fails to amaze me. Those yellow, orange and pink hues are constantly taking my breath away!

If you are an avid sunrise or sunset watcher, or even just a keen photographer, then you might be eager to know the best spots around the world to catch this spectacular phenomenon.

Luckily, the team behind Planet Cruise have all the answers for us!

These travel experts have delved deep into TripAdvisor and have plucked out the top 10 best rated places in the world to view either a sunrise or a sunset.

Whether you want to find somewhere close to home or travel far and wide, there might just be a location on this list that captures your interest:

Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

This magnificent place took the pole position for both sunrises and sunsets in this list, and it’s not hard to understand why. The Grand Canyon has been a beloved tourist attraction for decades, with its dramatic cliffs and pristine lakes. Throw in the gorgeous sights of the sun rising or falling, and you’re guaranteed to capture a beautiful photograph!

Taj Mahal, Agra, India

This stunning location landed in second place in both lists, and it definitely deserves its spot. This mausoleum is often associated as being a monument of love, as it was initially opened in 1631 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his beloved late wife. The building in itself is absolutely breathtaking, and so just imagine how incredible it would look alongside a sunrise or a sunset!

Angkor Wat, Siam Reap, Cambodia

This ancient site also managed to make both the sunrise and sunset lists, as it entered into third place. The temple complex itself features amazing ruins, tranquil waters and luscious greenery, making it a must-see spot for any tourist in Cambodia. If you want to make your visit truly special, then definitely consider visiting during peak sunrise and sunset hours – you won’t regret it!

However, if none of these locations are catching your eye, then you can peruse through the complete top 10 lists of iconic destinations, which are available below:

Sunrises

1. Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

2. Taj Mahal, Agra, India

3. Angkor Wat, Siam Reap, Cambodia

4. Haleakala National Park, Maui, USA

5. Borobudur Temple, Java, Indonesia

6. Mount Sinai, Egypt

7. Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

8. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

9. Tanah Lot Temple, Bali, Indonesia

10. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Sunsets

1. Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

2. Taj Mahal, Agra, India

3. Angkor Wat, Siam Reap, Cambodia

4. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

5. London Eye, London, England

6. Mallory Square, Florida, USA

7. Tanah Lot Temple, Bali, Indonesia

8. Jimbaran Bay, Bali, Indonesia

9. Eagle Beach, Aruba

10. Haleakala National Park, Maui, USA