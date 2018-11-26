‘You can’t control it’: Strictly couple address romance rumours

Our hearts are breaking.

One Strictly couple, rumoured to be in the throes of a passionate love affair, have poured cold water all over the whispers.

Yes, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have addressed rumours that they are an item.

While their amazing chemistry is what's been sparking rumours of a romance, it is something that Joe strongly denies.

Boooo!

The 27-year-old said, "There's nothing in it – if we were dating everyone would see it.''

He continued, "Rumours like this have gone on throughout the show's history. I understood before signing up that it's something people really get into."

It seems that people speculating about his love life is not something the YouTube vlogger is a big fan of.

He said, ''Obviously it's a bit weird to be drawn into that stuff for me. It's not nice – it's something you can't control."

Dianne was pictured heading to Joe's flat training, which obvs added fuel to the fire.

In a YouTube video that came out later, Joe says, "We're getting the video in early this week, check us out. It's the end of the week and we're already smashing it out. Go team Joanne. As you can see, Dianne and myself. We're in my house."

He joked, "Dianne's around my house, I can't believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne's around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we're going out with each other."

Dianne added, "It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend."

Well, we better not rush out to buy our hats any time soon.

Strictly continues this Saturday on BBC One at 7:05pm.