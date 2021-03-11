You can now listen to Regé-Jean Page reading you a bedtime story

If like us, you too fell in love with Regé-Jean Page’s sultry tone and steamy looks in Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton, then you’re in for a treat!

It has just been announced that Regé will be taking part in the Bedtime Stories series on CBeebies, and will be sitting down to read us the classic children’s tale, Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield.

Appearing on the famed CBeebies show this Sunday, March 14, at 6:50pm on Mother’s Day, Regé will be offering his soothing voice to this whimsical story about courage, change, and moving on.

Rain Before Rainbows follows a girl and her companion fox who travel together away from a sorrowful past, through challenging and stormy times, toward color and light and life. Along the way they find friends to guide and support them, and when the new day dawns, it’s full of promise and hope.

So make sure to set an alarm, make yourself a big mug of hot chocolate, and settle down for story time — and no, it's not weird to tune in if you don't have a child to watch with… we hope?

As it turns out, if you’re a Hollywood star, CBeebies is the place to be these days, with even more amazing stars confirmed to take part in the Bedtime Stories series!

English actor and Bedtime Stories regular, Tom Hardy will be returning to CBeebies to read us another children’s tale, this time lending his voice to Sarah Roberts’ Somebody Swallowed Stanley, which is all about an extraordinary jellyfish and the adventures he gets up to.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will be appearing on next Monday’s episode of Bedtime Stories, reading My Dad Used to be So Cool by Keith Negley. This will be followed by Felicity Jones, who will appear on Tuesday, March 16 to read all of us the story of The Huffalots, written by Eve Coy.